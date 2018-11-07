The Asian Age | News

CM Fadnavis: Will not sack forest minister over Avni issue

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMEY TIRODKAR
Published : Nov 7, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Union minister for child welfare Maneka Gandhi had asked Mr Fadnavis to sack Mr Mungantiwar.

Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday gave a clean chit to the forest department in the killing of the tigress Avni and said that there was no question of sacking forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on this issue. He said that the demand for his resignation on this issue was wrong. Union minister for child welfare Maneka Gandhi had asked Mr Fadnavis to sack Mr Mungantiwar.

Reports of Ms Gandhi writing a letter to Mr Fadnavis seeking Mr Mu-ngantiwar’s dismissal appeared on Tuesday. This has put pressure on the state government to take a stand on the issue. Mr Mungantiwar came out in public on Tuesday and rejected the idea of his resignation. He said any decision regarding his staying in the Cabinet or not would be taken by Mr Fadnavis and no one else.  “The decision to kill Avni was right. The forest department has taken this decision in public interest. In this case, Mr Mungantiwar has not done anything wrong. He-nce, asking for his resignation is not correct. The-re is no need to sack Mr Mungantiwar,” said Mr Fadnavis. He also said he would meet Ms Gandhi a-nd brief her on the issue.

Ms Gandhi had slammed the state forest department, calling the decision to kill the tigress wrong. She also raised questions about the tigress’ killers.

