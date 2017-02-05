The Asian Age | News

This is a battle for Marathi pride, thunders Uddhav

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHRUTI GANPATYE
Published : Feb 5, 2017, 2:24 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2017, 6:24 am IST

The Sena chief did not even spare CM Devendra Fadnavis for criticising Sena. “The CM said to show our aukat (standard).

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the crowd at the rally at Chira Bazaar. (Photo: Asian Age)
 Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the crowd at the rally at Chira Bazaar. (Photo: Asian Age)

Mumbai: Taking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) head on in its first campaign rally for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Council (BMC) polls, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray lashed out at the older ally over the transparency issue. Mr Thackeray also warned BJP national president Amit Shah that the election is not a “friendly match” between the two but a battle for Marathi pride. Mr Thackeray kicked off his first rally from Chira Bazaar in south Mumbai, a pocket that has a mix of Marathi, Gujarati and Marawadi traders.

Referring to the economic survey of India, Mr Thackeray said it has praised BMC for its transparency. “They (BJP) need transparency everywhere. But now they have been left red-faced as the economic survey said BMC’s functioning is the most transparent. I thanked the Centre for this report, which has come at the perfect time,” Mr Thackeray said. The BJP in the state has been clamouring for transparent functioning in BMC, alleging Sena of corruption.

Mr Thackeray also said there won’t be any more alliance with anyone, and that now, his party “will do it alone”. On Mr Shah’s statement about the election being a friendly fight, Mr Thackeray said, “It’s not a friendly match Amit Shah. You have lost a friend who stood by you in difficult situations. This is a fight for Marathi pride,” he said.

The Sena chief did not even spare CM Devendra Fadnavis for criticising Sena. “The CM said to show our aukat (standard). The previous CM (Prithviraj Chavan) had said the Sena would be inconsequential. Now he is not seen in active politics. I thank Fadnavis for the statement because whoever asks to finish Sena ruins himself. Your generations can’t finish Shiv Sena,” he added.

Terming BJP’s poll promises as a bluff, he said no earlier promises it made have been fulfilled so far.

