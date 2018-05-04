The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 04, 2018 | Last Update : 07:44 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

RSS to BJP: Stop drama at dalit homes

THE ASIAN AGE. | UMAKANT DESHPANDE
Published : May 4, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2018, 6:58 am IST

Mr Bhagwat said that instead, regular interactions are needed to get rid of caste barriers, not the occasional symbolic gestures.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has criticised BJP leaders and asked them “not to do drama” of eating at the homes of dalit families. Mr Bhagwat said that instead, regular interactions are needed to get rid of caste barriers, not the occasional symbolic gestures.

Senior leaders of the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad met on Wednesday in New Delhi for a discussion on social harmony, where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat referred to the initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had recently asked BJP leaders to increase interaction with dalits by visiting their homes. BJP president Amit Shah has visited dalit and tribal homes on several occasions and has had meals with them. Under instructions from party bosses, many BJP leaders have started arranging programmes involving meals at the homes of dalits.

Sources said that Mr Bhagwat said at the meeting: “Eating at dalits’ homes, inviting the media or for publicity stunts, is not a good practice... Leaders should interact with dalit people routinely and regularly. Only taking food at dalits’ houses is not sufficient, send family members too to their homes and invite them at your home.”

The RSS chief said that such interactions should be done both ways — dalits should also be invited by upper caste people to their homes.

VHP working president Alok Kumar told this newspaper: “Mr Bhagwat spoke at a meeting about social harmony. He said we should build relationships with dalits in a routine manner as a part of lifestyle. We should send our children to the homes of dalits and invite them to our homes.”

For the past couple of months, the RSS and BJP are promoting samrasta bhoj (community meals) to spread the message of social harmony and to eradicate casteism. A recent such visit by UP minister Suresh Rana got mired in controversy as there were reports suggesting that he may have brought his own food and water.

Tags: mohan bhagwat, dalit, vishwa hindu parishad
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

The other Harry and Megan ready to tie the knot too

2

Donald Trump’s naked statue to go under hammer for USD 28,000

3

Meghan's brother writes to Prince Harry: Wedding ‘biggest mistake’ in royal history

4

I don't know that there would be a 'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds

5

Watch: Video suggests water from train toilet being used in tea cans, vendor fined

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham