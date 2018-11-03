The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

RSS: Hindus ‘insulted’ by temple case delay in Supreme Court

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMEY TIRODKAR WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 3, 2018, 1:19 am IST
Mumbai: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP, said on Friday that Hindus are feeling “insulted” by the Supreme Court’s declaration that the Ayodhya issue is not a priority and insisted that an ordinance would be needed if all options run out.

After a three-day RSS conclave at Uttan in Maharashtra, RSS’ Sarsahkaaryvah, or number two, Suresh “Bhaiyyaji” Joshi said that, if necessary, his organisation will stage a Ram temple agitation like in 1992 as the issue a priority for it.

Mr Joshi said the RSS is “not putting pressure” on the government as “we respect the law and the Constitution which is why there has been delay”.

The RSS leader added that the Ram temple issue was among various matters discussed when BJP president Amit Shah met Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat earlier in the day.

