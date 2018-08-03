The Asian Age | News

Friday, Aug 03, 2018

Mumbai

33-yr-old man pulls woman’s pants, molests her in Mumbai, held

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 3, 2018, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2018, 12:58 pm IST

According to police, Pawar wasn’t in an inebriated condition when the incident happened.

An FIR has been registered against Pawar under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.
 An FIR has been registered against Pawar under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Mumbai: A 33-year-old man was arrested for stalking a 40-year-old woman, pulling her pants and molesting her in Kandivali (West) on New Link Road. 

According to a report, the accused, Ramraj Pawar who was on a scooter started staring at the woman when she left her Borivali (West) residence for a walk on Tuesday and was headed towards Malad. 

Pawar got off his scooter, parked it and followed the woman on foot. He sneaked behind her, pulled her pants and began touching the woman inappropriately. 

Shocked with what was happening, the woman started screaming for help and people on road came to help her. The accused ran away before people could nab him. A person called police after which patrolling jeep diverted towards the place of the incident. Pawar was later arrested. 

An FIR has been registered against Pawar under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. Police have also recorded the victim’s statement and will be recording witnesses’ statement as well. 

According to police, Pawar wasn’t in an inebriated condition when the incident happened.  Pramod Dhaware, senior inspector of Charkop police station said, “The accused has been sent to judicial custody. He will remain in jail till court grants him bail. Investigations are on to find out if he has a criminal record.”

