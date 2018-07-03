The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018

Israeli woman suffocates during sex in Mumbai, boyfriend charged

PTI
Published : Jul 3, 2018, 4:06 pm IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2018, 4:05 pm IST

The incident took place in March 2017 when Yakov and his girlfriend visited India on tourist visa and stayed at a hotel in Colaba.

During an act of sexual intercourse in their hotel room, Yakov allegedly applied pressure on the woman's neck and she got suffocated, the police said. (Photo: File | Representational)
Mumbai: A 23-year-old Israeli national has been charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend in a Mumbai hotel in 2017.

Oriron Yakov was charged under Indian Penal Code section related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder after the forensic science lab's report confirmed that his 20-year-old girlfriend, also an Israeli national, had died of suffocation during an act of sexual intercourse, a police official said.

The incident took place in March 2017 when Yakov and his girlfriend visited India on a tourist visa and stayed at a hotel in Colaba area of south Mumbai. During an act of sexual intercourse in their hotel room, Yakov allegedly applied pressure on the woman's neck and she got suffocated, the police said.

The police later rushed to the hotel after Yakov informed the staff that his girlfriend was lying motionless in the room, he said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered at that time as the exact cause of her death was not known.

The woman's family members had later taken the body to Israel, he said.

The official said that the police recently received the forensic lab's report which said that the woman died of suffocation. Based on findings of the report, the police registered a case against Yakov, who is currently in Israel, he said, adding that a probe was on in the case.

