Wednesday, Jun 03, 2020 | Last Update : 05:44 PM IST

70th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

206,588

8,217

Recovered

99,891

4,137

Deaths

5,820

212

Maharashtra72300313332465 Tamil Nadu2458613706200 Delhi221329243556 Gujarat17632118941092 Rajasthan92716267201 Uttar Pradesh83615030222 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal61682410364 Bihar3945174123 Andhra Pradesh3791241464 Karnataka3408132852 Telangana2891152692 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Odisha210412459 Assam14862854 Kerala132760811 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Manipur83110 Puducherry79250 Goa73500 Nagaland4300 Meghalaya28121 Arunachal Pradesh2010 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Metros, Mumbai

Can’t do this alone: Docs of KEM Hospital after nurses’ strike

THE ASIAN AGE. | VRUSHALI PURANDARE
Published : Jun 3, 2020, 10:01 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2020, 10:02 am IST

The nurses at KEM hospital demanded shift timings to be reduced from eight to 10 hours to six to seven hours

Nurses at Mumbai's civic-run KEM Hospital protested demanding a separate ward for colleagues infected by the Covid-19. (PTI Photo)
 Nurses at Mumbai's civic-run KEM Hospital protested demanding a separate ward for colleagues infected by the Covid-19. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: After nurses at Mumbai's civic-run KEM Hospital protested on Monday demanding a separate ward for colleagues infected by the Covid-19 virus and shorter shifts, three resident doctors shared a video highlighting how they attended 25 critically-ill Covid-19 patients without paramedics and cleaners.

The doctors, through the official twitter account of Kem Residents Mumbai requested chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to look into the matter and help them in the same. The doctors tweeted,“At KEM hospital we have a severe shortage of Class 4 workers and staff nurses. Doctors have been severely burdened by this and it’s affecting their morale. The video was shot in ward 4 Covid ICU in KEM hospital.”

It further added, “There are 35 patients in this ward managed by only resident doctors without any staff nurse or any class 4 workers. And this is a state not of just this ward. This is the state in many other wards and it is happening daily. (sic)”

The video, which shows how doctors stepped up to take over responsibilities of staff nurses in addition to their own, pans to reveal a large room filled with beds on which coronavirus patients lie hooked up to IVs and machines.

"We need health workers and we need staff nurses. We can't do this alone. There are very sick patients right now," a doctor adds.

The situation at KEM has returned to normal but doctors have pointed out it could have spiraled out of control, given how stretched the healthcare system is in Mumbai and with critical patients who need to be monitored constantly.

On Monday, the nurses at KEM hospital demanded shift timings to be reduced from eight to 10 hours to six to seven hours. The staff said that Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM assured them a separate ward was under construction. However, the doctors have warned that a future shortage of staff responsible for monitoring patients' condition, could lead to an increase in the number of coronavirus-linked deaths.

Tags: mumbai, nurses, kem hospital, nurses protest, covid-19, doctors, covid-19 patients
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Metros

An elderly Indian reacts as a staff member checks his body temperature before allowing him into an eatery in Bengaluru. AP Photo

Karnataka worries about the Mumbai link to rising Covid19 cases

While the Shramik trains for the migrants will continue to run the railways has appealed to the passengers with have pre-exisiting medical conditions like hypertension, cardio-vascular diseases, cancer and pregnant women, children below 10 years of age, to avoid travel by rail, except when it is essential.

South Western Railways resumes operation as lockdown restrictions ease

Guest workers gather at an assembling centre to get transferred to a railway station to board on a special train to Bihar after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai. PTI Photo

TN extends lockdown till June 30, CM opens up public bus transport zone-wise

Fire brigade successfuly doused the fire. (ANI)

24 doctors rescued from South Mumbai hotel after fire mishap

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

2

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

3

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

4

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

5

JioMart, self-declared as a kirana store aggregator, launches in 200 cities without them

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham