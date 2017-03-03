The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 03, 2017 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Woman gives birth in train at Mumbai's Dadar station

THE ASIAN AGE. | VRUSHALI PURANDARE
Published : Mar 3, 2017, 1:29 am IST
Updated : Mar 3, 2017, 10:28 am IST

Khatundelivered around 10.30 pm, a time when the bogey she was travelling in was almost empty.

Nirmala Khudchi and Sultana Khatun’s infant.
 Nirmala Khudchi and Sultana Khatun’s infant.

Mumbai: A 22-year-old Titwala resident, Sultana Khatun, who was heavily pregnant and on her way to civic-run Nair Hospital, delivered a baby girl in a running CST-bound train on Wednesday night, thanks to the help received from a Railway Protection Force (RPF) woman constable who was on night-patrol duty. The constable, Nirmala Khudchi, was travelling in Khatun’s bogey and had rushed to assist the latter after realising she was experiencing unbearable labour pains.

Khatun finally delivered around 10.30 pm, a time when the bogey she was travelling in was almost empty. The young mother had boarded the train at Matunga station on the central line, while on the way to Dadar, from where she was to catch a train on the western line to reach Mumbai Central. She gave birth to her daughter at a time the train pulled in at Dadar railway station. After the delivery, Khatun and her baby were taken to the civic-run Sion Hospital in an ambulance by Khudchi and the railway’s emergency medical service personnel.  

Khatun’s husband Irshad Muhammad, who was accompanying his wife, said, “She was travelling on the central line and was supposed to change trains at Dadar for Western line to proceed to Nair hospital, but she started labour pain in Matunga and delivered baby at Dadar railway station inside the train compartment. I was helpless.”

He added, “This is our second child. We lost our first one in the earthquake that hit the borders of Nepal where our hometown is located. We are happy and obliged to the police who has done this noble deed,” he said, adding that Khatun and the child are fine.

Tags: pregnant, baby girl, labour pain, sultana khatun

MOST POPULAR

1

Man in NY gets Rs 66000 for watching couples have sex

2

Eek! Mouse delays London-to-San Francisco flight for 4 hours

3

Mahesh Bhatt receives death calls for Alia, extortionist arrested following police help

4

Oprah Winfrey hints at running for President

5

Man’s 'best friend' puts its life in line, fights a leopard

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up five-year-old daughter Lola to represent famous black people in project for Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergartener's commemorates Black History Month with adorable dress-up

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham