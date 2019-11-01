Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 04:41 AM IST

Shiv Sena sticks to 50:50 demand

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Nov 1, 2019, 2:34 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2019, 2:34 am IST

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut also met the NCP chief, Sharad Pawar, at the latter’s residence on Thursday.

 Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: In a clear indication that the Shiv Sena has no intention of abandoning its claim to the post of chief minister, its president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must honour its word and share power with his party on a 50-50 basis. In tandem, a vitriolic editorial in Sena’s mouthpiece, Saamana, also accused its ally of carrying out the “second act” of the “use-and-throw” policy and said that there is no permanent enemy in politics.

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut also met the NCP chief, Sharad Pawar, at the latter’s residence on Thursday. According to sources, the two leaders discussed the current political scenario in the state for half-an-hour. However, Mr Raut said he had only gone to greet Mr Pawar for Diwali.

The developments came in the wake of reports that Shiv Sena party had softened its stand and negotiations were on for some plum portfolios and the post of deputy chief minister.

Addressing the party’s newly-elected MLAs at Sena Bhavan in Dadar on Thursday, the Sena chief stated that he had not received any power-sharing formula from the BJP on government formation so far. “If the BJP fails to fulfil its promise, we have other options available too,” he warned.

“Our values say that one should keep one’s promise. We are in no hurry to join the government. But our only demand is that the commitment be honoured. The BJP had promised before the Lok Sabha polls that all posts and responsibilities should be shared equally between both the parties and it should keep its word,” said Mr Thackeray.

Meanwhile, the party elected senior MLA Eknath Shinde as the leader of its legislative party. The legislator said that the rights of distribution of portfolios and government formation had been given to Mr Thackeray.

The Sena’s youth leader and Mr Thackeray’s son Aaditya also refused to talk about government formation, saying that the party had given all rights to his father on this issue. “I will not talk about government formation. Whatever Uddhav Thackeray says will be the final word on the issue,” he said after meeting governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Aaditya headed a Sena delegation, which met the governor to demand compensation to farmers and fishermen who suffered damages in the recent storm.

Adopting a harsh tone, the Saamana editorial stated that after seeing great success in 2014, the BJP snapped its ties with the Sena. “And after a repeat of this success in 2019, the second act of the use-and-throw policy has been started,” it charged.

The editorial further stated that power-sharing pacts between allies are more important than “who wins how many seats”.

The pact should be followed while contesting elections and is important after the results too. The Shiv Sena is only demanding that whatever was agreed upon before the Lok Sabha polls should be implemented, the editorial said.

It also claimed that the Maharashtra chief minister, in a press conference, had openly said all government posts would be equally shared. “If the post of chief minister does not come under it, then we need to rewrite the syllabus of political science. There is no need for any evidence to show what had been decided, but we are living in a time when people lie under oath,” the editorial said.

After emerging victorious in the Assembly elections, Sena and BJP are locked in a dispute over the power-sharing formula for the new government. The Sena won 56 seats against the BJP’s 105. However, the former has been insisting on equal sharing of power, including the post of chief minister.

