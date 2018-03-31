The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 31, 2018 | Last Update : 06:03 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

Amit Shah targets Mamata Banerjee for West Bengal rioting

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Mar 31, 2018, 4:26 am IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2018, 4:24 am IST

Raj Bhavan had stated that Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi planned the visit “to acquaint himself about the situation (sic).”

BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kolkata: The BJP is sending a four-member team to visit violence-hit Raniganj Asansol towns in Burdwan West where clashes broke out during the Ramnavami festival celebrations.

Led by the BJP’s national vice-president Om Mathur, the team also has Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly, former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain and Palamau MP, V.D. Ram. They will take stock of the ground situation and submit a report to BJP president Amit Shah, who had described the situation as “painful and unfortunate”.  

Asked about the BJP delegation’s schedule, state BJP spokesperson Sayantan Basu said, “They will reach Kolkata on Saturday night. They will visit the area on Sunday.”

Although Raniganj and Asansol are limping back to normalcy, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code being regulated to allow people to lead their routine lives, it is not clear whether the BJP delegation would be allowed by the district administration to visit the trouble-hit areas.

The BJP’s move to send a team from Delhi comes close on the heels of the Mamata Banerjee government barring Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on March 27 to visit 47-year-old IPS officer Arindram Dutta Chowdhury, who was then admitted to Mission Hospital in Durgapur with injuries on his right hand.

Raj Bhavan had stated that Mr Tripathi planned the visit “to acquaint himself about the situation (sic).”

Major portion of the right wrist of the deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) of the Asansol Durgapur police commissionerate was blown off after being hit by a bomb during the clash on March 26. Mr Chowdhury has been shifted to Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore for reconstructive surgery.

Tags: amit shah, mamata banerjee, rioting
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Blind man left in tears as London commuters refuse to give up disability seats

2

Can we live in space? Can humans live on moon or Mars colony?

3

Here are 5 must haves if you’re vacationing this summer

4

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

5

Is Ben Affleck in a 'committed relationship' with Lindsay Shookus?

more

Editors' Picks

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham