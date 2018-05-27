The Asian Age | News

Sheikh Hasina seeks India’s help to save youth from terror

Bangladesh PM has vowed to work closely with India, protect the young generation from terrorism.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina during a visit to Netaji Bhawan. Also present are Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s family members Krishna Bose and Sugata Basu.(Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)
Kolkata: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed on Saturday urged India and other neighbouring countries for cooperation to protect the young generation from the clutches of terrorism in the South East Asia and for development of the sub-continent. She also vowed to work together with India.

Upholding communal harmony and equal rights Ms Hasina underlined that Bangladesh would follow the path of secularism higlighted by famous poet Kazi Nazrul Islam in his poetry. She was delivering her address after she was conferred honorary D.Lit by Kazi Nazrul University (KNU) during its annual convocation at Asansol in Burdwan West on the last day of her two-day visit to India.

Except West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee neither West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee nor West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, who were in the list of the invitees, was present at the programme. Noting their absence Ms Hasina informed that she saw Mr Tripathi had not been keeping well since Friday.

The Bangladesh PM said, “We always want the people of this sub-continent to lead a good life. We want our young generation to remain safe from violence, killings, terrorism, extremism and drugs in the world. We want them to build their life in a positive, meaningful and progressive way. This is our prayer. I appeal for cooperation from our neighbouring countries in this context.”

Stating that Bangladesh had frequently been hurt by armed coups, Ms Hasina said, “Unlike India, which has a long-cherished tradition of democratic principles, we had suffered frequently from armed coups and that had slowed down the process of development. Since the Awami League came to power, we are fighting the issues of under-development, poverty and illiteracy.”

“We want our country to progress despite having limited resources. We have succeeded to reduce poverty level while undertaking massive development works to change the fortune of the people,” she said.

Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

