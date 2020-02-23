Sunday, Feb 23, 2020 | Last Update : 07:05 AM IST

JP Nadda meets Nitish Kumar, Bihar BJP workers

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Feb 23, 2020, 3:59 am IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2020, 3:59 am IST

Nadda’s meeting with Mr Kumar is being seen as crucial ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held in November this year.

JP chief J.P. Nadda
Patna: BJP chief J.P. Nadda Saturday met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna where he discussed issues related to the Assembly elections slated to be held later this year.

Although the BJP state unit termed it as a “courtesy meeting,” the Opposition RJD created a flutter in the NDA by raising questions on the timing of Mr Nadda’s Bihar visit and his meeting with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

While terming both parties as “lame”, RJD state president Jagdanand Singh told reporters, “Bihar will not benefit even if they join their legs.”

During his day-long visit to Patna, Mr Nadda inaugurated 11 district offices across the state in order to connect with voters. BJP insiders said that the party’s state unit has also been asked to monitor the functioning of committees at the booth level and interact with voters.

Sources said that the strategy will be to win over a maximum of rural voters who are presently under the hold of either the RJD or Congress.

Speaking at the function, Mr Nadda urged party workers to spread the message that “BJP is synonymous with development” and also asked them to work towards ensuring the NDA’s return to power in the Assembly elections.

In order to put an end to all speculation over the conflict in the NDA over the leadership issue, he said, “The scenario of Bihar has changed in the last 5 years. Development works worth thousands of crores have been carried out in the state. In the coming Assembly elections, we have to work hard in order to form the NDA government under the leadership of Mr Kumar. NDA’s unity is rock solid - We will definitely win if we work together”.

He also used the occasion to hit out at the Opposition, especially the Congress, for raising questions on the Centre’s decision to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. He said “Prime Ministers like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi came to power twice with a majority. Even Rajeev Gandhi formed the government with majority but couldn’t remove Article 370. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who came to power in May and removed Article 370 in August.”

