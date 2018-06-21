The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 21, 2018 | Last Update : 06:50 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

West Bengal BJP chief warns TMC men of encounter, jail

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 5:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2018, 5:30 am IST

Hours after his controversial speech the district police lodged a suo moto case against the state BJP chief under relevant sections of the IPC.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh
 West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: Triggering a controversy ahead of BJP president Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal next week, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh warned Trinamul Congress leaders against unleashing atrocities on the BJP workers, saying that the leaders who indulge in hooliganism in Bengal will soon either be in jail or straight away they will fall prey to encounters

The threat came at a rally outside the Jalpaiguri district magistrate’s office in North Bengal during a BJP protest as part of their statewide agitation to protest the alleged murders of three BJP workers in Purulia around the panchayat elections recently.

Addressing the BJP rally Mr Ghosh told the party workers, “I have a clear message for those Trinamul leaders who are doing Dadagiri by intimidating the common people. Either they will be sent to jail or they will be killed in encounters. And that day is coming soon.”

Referring to dacoit character Gabbar Singh’s dialogues in Bollywood movie Sholay, Mr Ghosh added, “Like Gabbar Singh said isme kitna goliya hai, we will also count every bullet before it will be fired. Every body will be counted also. Assaults will be responded with counter assaults. Same will happen in case of hurling bombs and firing.”

Pointing fingers at Trinamul’s Birbhum district president Birbhum Anubrata Mondal also known as Kesto, he mentioned, “Be it Kestu or Bistu, no one will be spared. We have seen many strongmen. But we have a limit of tolerance. None of us gave an undertaking by writing a bond that those who would beat us would be fed Rosgollas by us.”

Taking pride in the organisation’s strength the BJP MLA claimed that the party tore apart ‘Mr Mondal’s mosquito net’ in Birbhum. “No bullet and gun will be able to stop us. I warn all here. Those who will attack us will be treated in such a way that they will have no place to cover themselves with bandages,” Mr Ghosh said.

Hours after his controversial speech the district police lodged a suo moto case against the state BJP chief under relevant sections of the IPC.

Condemning the state BJP president’s comments North Bengal development minister Rabindranath Ghosh alleged, “It is a criminal statement. He should be put in jail.” The state BJP president remained undeterred however. On Wednesday he declared in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas he would have smashed the Trinamool-backed miscreants’ heads to counter their attack on the BJP workers during the rural polls.

Tags: dilip ghosh, amit shah, trinamul congress
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

2

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

3

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

4

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

5

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham