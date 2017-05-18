CM rarely visits office, but went for movie, says Kapil Mishra

Mishra challenges Kejriwal to prove charges wrong, says CM on his way to become ‘most corrupt’.

New Delhi: Firing a fresh salvo at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday said that Mr Kejriwal visited his office only twice last year. “When did Mr Kejriwal visit his office last time? Delhiites do not even know that their CM went to his office barely for two days in the last year,” Mr Mishra tweeted.

The suspended AAP leader launched a personal attack on the Delhi CM, saying Mr Kejriwal went for a movie date instead of attending to his duties.

The former Delhi water minister posted a blog on his Twitter account and took potshots at the AAP convenor over a range of issues. Mr Mishra, who filed a complaint with CBDT against Mr Kejriwal, also took a dig at his one-time mentor for keeping mum on the corruption allegations against AAP leaders.

“His relatives are being raided, corruption cases are surfacing every day, but the chief minister, completely cut off from the public, came out of his home after days only to watch Sarkar 3... These are Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne (pipe-dreams). When did Arvind Kejriwal last go to his office? When did he climb the secretariat stairs? The people of Delhi probably have no idea that their CM has gone to office barely two days in the past year,” Mr Mishra said in a blog post. He also threw an open challenge to Mr Kejriwal to prove that any of the things he has mentioned in his post is wrong.

In the long post, Mr Mishra also described Mr Kejriwal as the chief minister who has no portfolio, who “works the least and takes most holidays” and “is on his way to becoming most corrupt”. “Will Mr Kejriwal make his performance report public,” Mr Mishra tweeted.

Mr Mishra was suspended from the party last week, after he went public with allegations of corruption against Mr Kejriwal and claimed he had seen him receiving `2 crore from another minister. He also alleged that the chief minister’s brother-in-law had scored illegal land deals.

Mr Kejriwal and AAP said that Mr Mishra was sacked because of poor performance, and that his allegations are wild and baseless. A week ago, he started an indefinite hunger strike demanding that the AAP chief “reveal” the source of funding of foreign trips taken by five AAP leaders.