Kolkata bridge that collapsed to be demolished, new one will be built

PTI
Published : Sep 14, 2018, 5:41 pm IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the new bridge would come up in a year's time.

A section of over 50-year-old Majerhat Bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road in south Kolkata collapsed on September 4 in which 3 people lost their lives. (Photo: File | PTI)
Kolkata: The Majerhat Bridge, a portion of which collapsed last week, will be demolished and a new bridge will be constructed, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday.

She said there was negligence on the part of PWD officials in the bridge collapse. "They cannot avoid responsibilities," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat. She said the new bridge would come up in a year's time.

A section of the over 50-year-old bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road in south Kolkata collapsed on September 4 in which 3 people lost their lives.

