The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 06, 2018 | Last Update : 10:01 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee govt to cut down 'avoidable' expenses to repay loans

PTI
Published : Jul 6, 2018, 9:06 am IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2018, 9:05 am IST

She added that said keeping a check on the expenditure would not have any affect on public schemes like 'Kanyashree'.

The meeting, the first of its kind by the Trinamool Congress, was attended by Chief Secretary Malay De, besides other senior officials of departments, including financial advisors and directors. (Photo: File)
 The meeting, the first of its kind by the Trinamool Congress, was attended by Chief Secretary Malay De, besides other senior officials of departments, including financial advisors and directors. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that her government plans to cut down on the expenses of various departments, and effectively utilise them for repaying loans and on schemes for public benefits.

She however said that keeping a check on the expenditure would not have any affect on public schemes like 'Kanyashree'.

"We have to keep a check on the expenses by different departments. We must not spend money where there is no purpose for that. But, that does not mean that we will curtail funds meant for public services. We won't compromise on public schemes," she told reporters after a meeting on expenditure.

The meeting, the first of its kind by the Trinamool Congress, was attended by Chief Secretary Malay De, besides other senior officials of departments, including financial advisors and directors.

The state government had earlier this week issued a notification, asking its officers to curtail "avoidable expenditure".

The notification asked for curbs on frequent travel of officials to Delhi and other states, and holding conferences and meetings at star hotels.

The 'Circular of Economic Measures' spelt out initiatives such as using video conferencing, instead of calling district officials to Kolkata. It proposed restrictions on the creation of new posts, purchase of new vehicles and offering expensive gifts. Stressing that the West Bengal government has to shell out INR 5,000 crore to pay the DA for employees as well as INR 46,000 crore to repay loans to the centre, Banerjee said that the excess funds could also be utilised for these purposes.

So far, the state has repaid loans to the tune of INR 2.24 lakh crore to the central government.

The CM also highlighted that the total state Budget rose from INR 11,000 crore in 2011 to INR 80,000 crore this year.

Mamata Banerjee said various departments had performed well and as a result, the plan expenditure has gone up five times.

"The capital expenditure has gone up by nine times, while the physical expenditure went up by four times, and social expenses by more than four times," she said.

Banerjee added that her government would initiate training for engineers at the PWD department in this connection.

Tags: mamata banerjee, west bengal government
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Working it out together: Priyanka Chopra goes cycling with Nick Jonas’ family

2

Google Translate is helping fans at Russia’s World Cup

3

Loyal dog dies trying to save owner from being electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

4

Microwaving boiled egg is one of the most dangerous things to do

5

Watch: AbRam recreates dad Shah Rukh's iconic DDLJ scene and it’s too adorable

more

Editors' Picks

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham