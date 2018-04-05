The Asian Age | News

WB: BJP worker dies after being thrashed by TMC cadres in Bankura

ANI
Published : Apr 5, 2018, 9:00 am IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2018, 9:26 am IST

The deceased, identified as Ajit Murmu was killed outside the office of the block development officer in Ranibandh area.

The BJP alleged that the deceased was their nominee for upcoming panchayat elections from the area and blamed TMC for the attack. (Representational image)
Bankura (West Bengal): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker died on Wednesday after allegedly being thrashed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres in West Bengal's Bankura district.

The BJP alleged that the deceased was their nominee for upcoming panchayat elections from the area and blamed TMC for the attack.

However, the police have not confirmed the identity of the attackers as yet.

