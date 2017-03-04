The Asian Age | News

Kolkata woman claims she found ‘fried lizard’ in McDonald’s food

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 4, 2017, 6:12 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2017, 6:31 am IST

McDonald’s India spokesperson (north and east) says the kitchen of the outlet has been inspected and a probe is on.

Priyanka Mitra visited the outlet at Mani Square, off EM Bypass, on February 28 morning for breakfast.
Kolkata: A six-month pregnant homemaker filed a complaint with the police against fast food chain McDonald’s, alleging that the restaurant served a “fried lizard” at its outlet in the city this week.

Priyanka Mitra visited the outlet at Mani Square, off EM Bypass, on February 28 morning for breakfast. She was accompanied by her four-year-old daughter and mother.

Ms Mitra said Friday she had ordered French fries and a burger. She told the police that she found the fried lizard in the French fries when she started eating with her family members.

“I started vomiting suddenly. Later, when I showed them if this was the standard of hygiene, they told me it was a mistake and tried to hush it up,” the homemaker said.

She also took photos of the fried reptile. “The area sales manager was so audacious that he called up me saying that I would not be able to do much against them although they were at fault,” Ms Mitra said.

“He also tried to settle the matter by offering me a free meal first and then a free birthday party there. But I made it clear to them that I will move the consumer court to sue them, besides lodging complaints with the police and the company in the US,” she said.

The resident of Bangur Avenue later visited a gynaecologist for treatment. “I have recovered from my illness a bit. My daughter developed phobia of lizards. I have lodged an FIR with Phoolbagan police station against McDonald’s,” she said. “The police has asked if I have any photograph of the fried lizard. I will submit it to them.”

A McDonald’s India spokesperson (north and east), said, “We are taking the matter seriously. Immediately upon being made aware of the complaint, we launched a thorough investigation in an effort to gather the facts of the matter… it is ongoing.”

The company said the officials from the food safety authority fully inspected its restaurant, including the kitchen, and gave permission to reopen the restaurant.

