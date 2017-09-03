14 GJM leaders arrest: Situation will be worse if govt keeps arresting, says BJP

A look-out notice was issued against GJM chief Bimal Gurung and general secretary Roshan Giri by the police.

Fourteen Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders have been arrested in connection for an alleged attack on a minister. (Photo: AP)

Kolkata (WB): The environment won't improve just by arresting people, instead it will get worse, said Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) National Secretary Rahul Sinha, on the arrest of fourteen Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders for an alleged attack on a minister.

Sinha said that the situation can be resolved through talking.

"Arrest happens when there is a criminal activity involved, but the Gorkha protest that is going on, won't stop by arresting, instead they will get more motivation," Sinha said.

He further said that the government should stop doing this and make way for a conversation, which will be good for West Bengal and the nation itself.

Fourteen Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders have been arrested in connection for an alleged attack on a minister.

Earlier on September 1, a look-out notice was issued against GJM chief Bimal Gurung and general secretary Roshan Giri by the police, confirmed ADG (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma.

Meanwhile, the GJM will attend meeting conveyed by the government of West Bengal on September 12 with the one point agenda to demand separate state of Gorkhaland.