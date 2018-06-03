The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 03, 2018 | Last Update : 05:31 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

Amit Shah slams Mamata after another BJP man ‘killed’

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jun 3, 2018, 4:47 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2018, 4:47 am IST

The deceased, Dulal Kumar (32), was a leader of the BJP’s OBC cell in Purulia district which has a large tribal population.

BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Close on the heels of a teenaged BJP worker’s death under mysterious circumstances in Purulia, another young BJP worker was found hanging from a power transmission tower in the same area on Saturday.

The deceased, Dulal Kumar (32), was a leader of the BJP’s OBC cell in Purulia district which has a large tribal population.

The BJP has called a 12-hour bandh in the district on Sunday to protest what it described as a political murder.

The BJP’s central leadership tore into the Mamata Banerjee government on Saturday, with party chief Amit Shah tweeting a photograph of Dulal Kumar hanging from the tower, along with this message: “Distressed to know about yet another killing of BJP karyakarta Dulal Kumar in Balrampur, West Bengal. This continued brutality and violence in the land of West Bengal is shameful and inhuman. Mamata Banerjee’s govt has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state.” The West Bengal government, under pressure following two incidents of similar nature, has ordered a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The state government also removed superintendent of police (Purulia) Joy Biswas for calling the first death a “murder” and categorising the second one as suicide while ruling out any political angle before the probe ends.

The Purulia district witnessed significant rise in the saffron party’s vote share in the recently held panchayat elections in a neck-and-neck battle with the Trinamool Congress.

On May 30 morning, 18-year-ol Trilochon Mahato, a BJP worker, who had been missing since May 29 evening, was found hanging from a tree in the forest area of Supurdih village in Balaramapur.

A poster found on the ground had a line written in Bengali on it — Aatharo Bochhor Boyose BJP Rajneeti (BJP politics at the age of 18) — along with a warning not to get involved with the BJP. The same line in Bengali was found written in pen on the back of the victim’s T-shirt after the police brought down the body.

The BJP had then accused the Trinamul of killing Trilochon.

On Friday evening, Dulal Kumar returned home after participating in a BJP protest of gheraoing police stations. At night he left his home on his motorbike. His family members alleged that when he did not return, they tried calling him on his cellphone but the call was disconnected.

After midnight Dulal’s motorcycle was found lying near a pond, but there was no trace of him.

On Saturday morning Dulal was found hanging from a rope tied to a high-tension tower for power supply at Dava village in Balarampur where he lived.

When villagers saw the body, they erupted in fury. A police team rushed to the spot to recover the body and send it for post-mortem. But when villagers prevented them from doing so, there were clashes. The body was finally recovered after the police lathicharged the villagers.

According to Dulal’s family, he was abducted and murdered by Trinamul workers before the body was hung from the HT tower. His wife alleged that workers of the ruling party had threatened her husband on May 31. She demanded that her husband’s assailants should meet the same fate he did.

Additional director general of police (law and order) Anuj Sharma said that the CID has been entrusted to probe both the deaths as a conspiracy is suspected in both. He added that the role of outsiders is also under investigation.

Earlier, talking about Dulal’s death, SP Purulia had said, “He went missing after going out of his home to attend to nature’s call at around 8 pm. In the morning he was found hanging from the tower. We examined the place of occurrence. It appears to be a case of suicide… After post-mortem, the cause of death will be known. I did not find any political angle behind the death.”

On Trilochan’s death Mr Biswas had said, “We initiated a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Preliminary investigation indicates a personal enmity or grudge behind the death. A probe is being conducted properly. The actual culprit will be arrested based on the evidence available in the probe.”

By Saturday evening Mr Biswas was removed from his post. Akash Megharia, who was the special superintendent of police (CID), has taken charge as SP Purulia.

Tags: mamata banerjee government, amit shah
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

2

Want to experience an actual wedding before watching VDW? Here’s your chance

3

India's 1st national sports university to be set up in Manipur

4

Here are 3 ways human civilisation could go extinct

5

Woman born without vagina becomes first in world to have one made out of fish skin

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham