CPM suspends RS MP Ritabrata Banerjee for ‘lavish lifestyle’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 3, 2017, 6:43 am IST
In February, Mr Banerjee had uploaded a picture on social media sporting a Mont Blanc pen and an Apple smart watch, creating a furore.

CPI(M) MP Ritabrata Banerjee (Photo: YouTube)
Kolkata: The CPI(M) suspended its Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee from the party for three months over his “lavish lifestyle”. The decision, taken on Wednesday, was ratified by the party’s Bengal committee on Friday.

According to sources in the CPI(M), Bengal state secretary and politburo member Surjyakanta Mishra announced the decision in the state committee meeting. “A three-member inquiry commission has been formed that will submit a report by August 2. Till then, the 38-year-old MP will stay suspended. However, he will be able to do the normal activities of an MP,” a senior party leader said, adding that there had been numerous complaints from the state as well as from Delhi regarding his opulent lifestyle.

The senior leader further said that a committee comprising Lok Sabha MP and Politburo member Mohammed Salim, central committee member Madan Ghosh and state secretariat member Mridul De will probe the complaints against Mr Banerjee, who was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Bengal in February 2014. “Our party ideologically encourages an austere lifestyle. But, allegations of using hi-tech and expensive gadgets in sharp contrast to the party ideology has surfaced against him,” another senior party leader said.

In February, Mr Banerjee had uploaded a picture on social media sporting a Mont Blanc pen and an Apple smart watch, creating a furore. After a party member raised questions on his using costly gadgets, the MP allegedly wrote to his employer complaining against him. This triggered a massive controversy in social media. The party took serious note of the matter and he was censured by its central and state committees for his behaviour.

“Thy colour is RED till d end, (sic)” Mr Banerjee tweeted soon after the news broke.

