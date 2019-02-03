On Mamata’s turf, PM asks why be scared of ‘chowkidar’

PM Modi seeks support for Citizenship Bill, Mamata Banerjee says no way.

Kolkata: Virtually launching the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted the ruling Trinamul Congress (TMC) and chief minister Mamata Banerjee by claiming that his fight against black money has scared many political leaders, a veiled reference to alleged wrongdoings and corruption in the state.

A day after presenting a middle-class friendly Budget, the Prime Minister addressed two rallies in the state, where the BJP holds only two out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, and accused the ruling TMC of indulging in organised extortion, shielding corrupt leaders allegedly involved in scams like Saradha, resorting to political violence against BJP workers and “killing the aspirations of middle-class”.

“They are showering curses on me just because I am going after corruption... Corrupt people don’t like Modi. That is why Central investigating agencies are not allowed in West Bengal,” said the Prime Minister.

Addressing Ms Banerjee, Mr Modi described himself as chowkidar, and said, “Arey Didi, agar kuch galat kiya nahi, toh itna gabrana kya hai? Kis baat ka darr hai? (Didi, why are you scared if you have not done any wrong? What are you worried about?)”. He also accused the TMC government of creating hurdles in Central government-sponsored schemes. “The TMC is killing people’s aspirations, but the Centre will fulfil their (people’s) dreams. The TMC doesn’t take interest in initiating development projects where there is no share for the syndicate... Where there is no ‘malai’ (cream),” he told a rally in Durgapur.

Taking a swipe at the TMC over alleged corruption, Mr Modi said West Bengal’s ruling party is known for “Triple T—Trinamool Tolabaji Tax”. In local parlance, “tolabaji” is roughly understood as an act of organised extortion.

At another event of the Scheduled Caste Matua community at Thakurnagar in North 24 Pargana district, Mr Modi made a strong pitch for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, insisting it would bring “justice and respectability” to those who faced religious persecution. He also requested the TMC supremo to facilitate the passage of the Bill.

However, Mr Banerjee on Saturday reaffirmed her Opposition to the contentious legislation and sought its withdrawal, saying there was no way she will support the controversial Bill. “The Centre will have to withdraw the Citizenship Bill. There is no question of supporting it. We will oppose it. We will not let him (Modi) succeed,” Ms Banerjee said in Kolkata.She also said Mr Modi and Union home minister Rajnath Singh should worry about winning their own Lok Sabha seats before dreaming of victory in West Bengal.

Ms Banerjee said that the BJP leaders are “outsiders” and not from West Bengal and have zero idea about the culture and customs of the state.

There was a near stampede and several people, including women, were injured at the Thakurnagar rally venue. Mr Modi had to interrupt his speech several times to urge people to calm down.

“After witnessing these scene, I now understand why Didi has resorted to violence,” he said, apologising to the crowd for the situation at the rally.

Continuing his tirade against Ms Banerjee, the PM observed that the BJP’s rising popularity has stumped the chief minister who is using strong arm tactics.

Reaching out to saffron party workers allegedly facing political violence, he said the TMC chief is treading the path of the previous Communist dispensation despite being a victim of its violent brand of politics.

“Sitting in Delhi I thought that since Didi (Mamata) had suffered so much at the hands of the Left, she would never take that route. Now I am surprised as to why such things are happening in Bengal. Now I know that it is your love (for Modi) that has made her loose her sleep,” Mr Modi said, taking a dig at Ms Banerjee.

He also took a swipe at the Opposition’s grand alliance in Kolkata last month. “Those who assembled in Kolkata had a frightened look on their faces because of this chowkidar. Those who were at each other’s throats four years ago are now embracing each other,” Mr Modi said.

Earlier, clashes broke out between BJP and TMC activists in Durgapur town in West Burdwan district over the alleged removal of Mr Modi’s posters near the venue of his proposed rally.

Activists of the BJP were injured in the incident that took place on Friday night, the party’s state general secretary Sayantan Basu said.

For the Prime Minister, the Thakurnagar visit was significant as it is a part of the Bongaon Lok Sabha seat whose MP, Trinamul’s Mamatabala Thakur, is also the daughter-in-law of the Thakur family that heads the Matua community headquartered at Thakurnagar. She was married to Boroma Bani Devi’s older son, Kapil Krishna Thakur, who passed away some years ago. Boroma Bani Devi, the 100-year-old matriarch of the Matuas, lives with Mamatabala Thakur and is known to be very close to Ms Banerjee and has even shared the dais with her in the past. There was a lot of speculation over whether Mr Modi would meet her or not. But he set all that to rest on Saturday, walking up to her home for a conversation that lasted about five minutes.