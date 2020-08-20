Thursday, Aug 20, 2020 | Last Update : 04:56 PM IST

149th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,837,749

47,310

Recovered

2,097,331

50,099

Deaths

54,004

762

Maharashtra62864244688121033 Tamil Nadu3554492981716123 Andhra Pradesh3160032263372906 Karnataka2495901641504327 Uttar Pradesh1655101152272638 Delhi1561391407674235 West Bengal125992956632581 Bihar11275984578568 Telangana9732475186729 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5023132607183 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry87525312129 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
  Metros   In Other Cities  20 Aug 2020  Nagpur doctor hangs self after killing family with strong anesthetic
Metros, In Other Cities

Nagpur doctor hangs self after killing family with strong anesthetic

PTI
Published : Aug 20, 2020, 3:21 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2020, 3:21 pm IST

On Tuesday, the Nagpur Police found Dr Sushma Rane hanging from a ceiling fan

Representational image
 Representational image

Nagpur: A woman doctor, who allegedly committed suicide after killing her husband and two children here, administered them a strong anesthetic before ending her own life, police said.

On Tuesday, the Nagpur Police found Dr Sushma Rane hanging from a ceiling fan and her husband Dhiraj (42), a professor at an engineering college, and their children, aged 11 and five, lying dead at their home in Koradi area. Dr Rane worked at Avanti Hospital here.

 

According to police, she went to the hospital along with her daughter on a scooty around 6 am on Tuesday and brought a vial of anesthetic drug.

After coming back home, she allegedly injected her husband and two children with a heavy dose of the anesthetic and then hanged herself, an official at Koradi police station said on Wednesday.

The police recovered two syringes from the room where bodies of Dhiraj and the two children were found, and another syringe and an empty vial of anesthesia was found in the backyard of the house, he said.

Some empty liquor bottles were also recovered from the house, the official said, adding that the probe revealed Dhiraj used to consume liquor at home.

 

In a purported suicide note recovered from the spot, Dr Rane mentioned that her husband appeared quite depressed since some time and she could not see him "dying everyday", the official said.

He said doctors of Avanti Hospital, and the principal and teachers of G H Raisoni Institute of Information Technology, where Dhiraj used to work, told the police they had no idea about any mental problems being faced by the couple.

After postmortem, the bodies were handed over to their family members and the viscera was sent for forensic analysis.

The police have called the family members and friends for questioning and are also analysing their call detail records.

 

"We are yet to find out the exact reason behind the extreme step. The couple's relatives and friends could provide us crucial leads, the official said.

He said some of their neighbours told the police that they had never seen the couple quarrelling.

The official also said that Dhiraj's parents died when he was quite young and he was adopted by his aunt.

Tags: nagpur police, doctor suicide, family killing
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur

Latest From Metros

A person gives his sample for Covid testing. (PTI Photo)

29% of Delhi's population has antibodies against COVID-19, says August sero-survey

A Water Hyacinth weeds floats by as level of Yamuna River rises after heavy monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI)

Heavy rains continue to drench Delhi-NCR region

Vehicles move slowly through a waterlogged street during rain, in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Heavy rains in Delhi, low-lying areas flooded

Children cover themselves with raincoats as they walk during rainfall, at Mahim in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Heavy rainfall likely to lash Konkan, Central Maharashtra for next four to five days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham