Man arrested in Pune for raping two minor girls

THE ASIAN AGE. | VARSHA TORGALKAR
Published : Nov 10, 2017, 2:47 am IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2017, 7:00 am IST

Pune: A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping two minor sisters in Pune while they were sleeping.

The accused also tried to rape the third sister, who is a minor too, but was caught after she raised an alarm.

The accused has been identified as Bhawarlal Sakhaji Range, a labourer who is originally from Rajasthan, but currently living at Nagpur Chawl in Yerwada, Pune.

The victims’ parents are labourers and work at construction site nearby. The family, which is new to the area, sleeps wherever they find a place.

Police sub-inspector Manisha Tule, Lohagoan police station, said, “The mother of the three girls has lodged an FIR against Bhavarlal Range of raping her daughters. According to the FIR, the complainant and her husband have three daughters aged nine, eight and four.

She added, “The accused, Range sexually assaulted two of the girls, aged eight and four, on Tuesday at 11 pm while both were asleep. He was about to rape the third sister of nine years old, when the girl woke up and started to cry, raising an alarm.

The police has invoked relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Indian Penal Code against Range.

The accused was given five days in police custody by the session’s court on Thursday.

