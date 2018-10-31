Plan to ban private cars to fight Delhi pollution

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 3 pm was 401, falling in the ‘severe’ category, the highest this season.

New Delhi: As part of graded response action plan (GRAP) against rising air pollution in Delhi, Environment Pollution Control Authority on Tuesday said private cars may be stopped from plying in the capital if air pollution continues to worsen.

“Let us hope the air pollution situation in Delhi doesn’t deteriorate or else we will have to stop plying of private vehicles. Only public transport will be used,” Bhure Lal, chairman, Environment Pollution Control Authority, said.

Air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday deteriorated further after an overnight spike in Particulate Matter (PM). The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 3 pm was 401, falling in the ‘severe’ category, the highest this season.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Delhi’s air quality turned ‘severe’ on Tuesday for the first time this season with stubble burning intensifying in neighbouring states, authorities said.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 401, falling in the 'severe' category, the highest this season, Central Pollution Control Board officials said. The Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) recorded the AQI at 410.

Safar also issued a directive advising the residents to stop lighting incense stick as part of puja rituals, as Delhi’s air quality turned ‘severe’ on Tuesday and also warned people against any outdoor activity. In the advisory, Safar asked Delhiites not to rely on dust masks for protection as city’s air quality turned ‘severe’ Tuesday for the first time this season. The agency has advised Delhiites to avoid all outdoor activities and give a miss to walk Tuesday. “If the room has windows, close them, if the air conditioner provides a fresh air intake option then choose it, avoid burning anything such as wood, candle or even an incense,” it said.

The advisory also recommended frequent wet mopping and using masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators only for outdoor activities. “Do not rely on dust masks for protection,” the advisory added. Delhi environment minister Imran Hussain said that 44 joint teams will be deputed from Thursday to curb local sources of air pollution and to take action against violators across Delhi. Mr Hussain informed that this urgent campaign is being jointly organised by the Delhi and Central Governments, which will appeals to the citizens to strictly avoid all such activities which lead to the air pollution.

The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday also said that Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and UP governments need to take urgent measures to assist farmers to prevent crop residue burning in their states which spikes pollution levels.