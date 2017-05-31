The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 | Last Update : 04:29 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Video: Kapil Mishra ‘kicked, punched’ by AAP MLAs in Delhi Assembly

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : May 31, 2017, 3:39 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2017, 4:03 pm IST

Things turned ugly in the session after Mishra was swarmed by AAP MLA's who made attempts to strangle him.

Screenshot from the video from inside the Assembly that showed Kapil Mishra being assaulted by AAP MLAs. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Screenshot from the video from inside the Assembly that showed Kapil Mishra being assaulted by AAP MLAs. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday witnessed high drama when sacked minister Kapil Mishra was attacked by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and others, after which the speaker ordered him to be marshalled out of the house.

Things turned ugly in the session after Mishra was swarmed by AAP MLA's who made attempts to strangle him.

In the video, Mishra was seen struggling as he was being assaulted by AAP legislators.
After coming out of the Assembly, Mishra alleged, “The cameras were switched off at that time while five or six AAP legislators assaulted him. They kicked and punched me.”
"This is the first time that a legislator has been assaulted by other legislators inside the Assembly," Mishra told to NDTV.

A livid Mishra dared Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyender Jain of sending as many goons as they can after him, but he would not be deterred.
"You (Kejriwal and Satyender Jain) have been exposed. All your hawala interactions are with me. Kejriwal's relatives are under the scanner now. Jain's frauds, Rs. 300 crore medicines scam is all exposed now. I will expose them," said Mishra.

Speaking in detail about the entire ruckus, he said that he had requested the Speaker to let him speak in the Assembly for five minutes.

When this did not happen, he urged the speaker to arrange for special session at the Ramlila Maidan to enable him to expose Kejriwal and Jain.

"I could not even finish my statement, when I was attacked by a group of MLAs. They punched me on my chest. Some even kicked me. I have also sustained injuries on my hand," Mishra said.

Ever since he was removed from the post of water minister and his subsequent ouster from the party, Kapil Mishra has sought vengeance by swearing to expose the alleged misdeeds and corruption of Kejriwal and Satyender Jain.

Tags: aam aadmi party, kapil mishra, arvind kejriwal, corruption
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Belgium PM suffers hearing loss after Princess Astrid fires close to his ear

2

Faceless fish found in Australia among new sea creatures

3

Why do smartphones have complicated names?

4

Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay and others join Grande for Manchester victims benefit concert

5

'Liar Liar' song criticising PM Theresa May becomes chart buster in UK

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Rotterdam-based artist Stephan Brusche re-creates popular characters into art on bananas with fruit doodles. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Artist recreates amazing popular fictional characters on bananas

Three-year-old Scout Penelope dresses up as popular women to help her grandmother in her fight with cancer in the past year. (Photo: Instagram/ScoutPenelope)

Girl dresses up as famous people to help grandma fight cancer

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham