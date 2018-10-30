The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 30, 2018 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi: Posing as cops two men sexually assault woman, niece in Kanjhawala

PTI
Published : Oct 30, 2018, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2018, 10:52 am IST

The woman alleged that she was raped by one of the men, while the other molested her minor niece.

Posing as policemen, two men allegedly raped a woman and molested her minor niece at outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area, officials said on Monday. (Representational image)
 Posing as policemen, two men allegedly raped a woman and molested her minor niece at outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area, officials said on Monday. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Posing as policemen, two men allegedly raped a woman and molested her minor niece at outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night, they added. 

According to the police complaint filed by the 20-year-old woman and her niece at Kanjhawala police station, two men approached them and began a conversation, saying they were policemen, a senior police officer said. 

The woman alleged that when she was being raped by one of the men, the other was molesting her niece, he added. 

A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Seju Kuruvilla said.

Medical examination of the victims were conducted and their statements were recorded in front of a magistrate, police said, adding the two men are yet to be identified.

Tags: impersonating the police, woman raped, sexual assault, delhi crime
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Dev Patel to make directorial debut with 'Monkey Man'

2

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

3

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

4

‘Feel proud’: Lucknow police constable’s son appointed as his boss

5

Unfortunate that Bollywood is still star driven, says Shonali Bose

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham