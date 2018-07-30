Foetus found abandoned in washroom of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi

The police were informed on Sunday by the hospital authorities about a foetus being found in a washroom of the Emergency unit.

New Delhi: A foetus was found abandoned in a washroom in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the police said on Monday.

A case was registered under Section 318 of the IPC, which pertains to concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body and is punishable with a maximum jail term of two years and a fine, they added.