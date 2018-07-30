The Asian Age | News

Foetus found abandoned in washroom of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi

Published : Jul 30, 2018, 2:41 pm IST
The police were informed on Sunday by the hospital authorities about a foetus being found in a washroom of the Emergency unit.

The foetus was sent for postmortem to ascertain its gestational age, officials said. (Photo: Representational | ANI)
New Delhi: A foetus was found abandoned in a washroom in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the police said on Monday.

The police were informed on Sunday by the hospital authorities about a foetus being found in a washroom of the Emergency unit. The foetus was sent for postmortem to ascertain its gestational age, officials said.

A case was registered under Section 318 of the IPC, which pertains to concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body and is punishable with a maximum jail term of two years and a fine, they added.

Tags: abandoned foetus found, ram manhoar lohia hospital, indian penal code
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

