The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 29, 2017 | Last Update : 02:22 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Topper Raksha loves music, keen to join Delhi University

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 29, 2017, 1:38 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2017, 1:50 am IST

Gopal, a talented keyboard player, got a perfect score in English core, political science and economics.

All India topper of CBSE 12th Class topper Raksha Gopal flashes victory sign as she poses for a picture with her family in Noida. (Photo: PTI)
 All India topper of CBSE 12th Class topper Raksha Gopal flashes victory sign as she poses for a picture with her family in Noida. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Raksha Gopal bagged 99.6 per cent, the highest score in the Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this year.

Raksha, a talented keyboard player and humanities students at Amity International School, Noida, got a perfect score in English core, political science, and economics. In psychology and history, she scored 99 out of 100 each.

“I was expecting about 95 per cent, but 99.6 per cent was unimaginable,” she said. She told reporters that she was expecting nothing more than a “good” result. The 2017 topper was “surprised” to find that she was barely two marks short of a perfect 100 per cent.  

After her stellar show in the board exam, Raksha is keen on studying political science in Delhi University (DU). Lady Shri Ram, Miranda House, and Jesus and Mary are the top three DU colleges on her mind. She said that she will chart out her future plans once she enrols for higher studies.

Raksha said mock tests helped her perform better. She told reporters that she didn’t take any private tuitions. Her father, Gopal Srinivasan, said that she has been a consistent performer, topping the last seven exams in a row. “We never put any pressure on her. I always tell her to concentrate on her studies and not think about acing the exams,” said Mr Srinivasan, who works as the chief finance officer in the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation.

Raksha’s mother, Ranjani Gopal, said she was invested in ensuring that her daughter ate and slept well. Her sister Prerna, who studies bio-chemistry at DU’s Institute of Home Economics, said she provided a “supportive environment” to her younger sibling. Raksha started her big day by visiting her school in Noida with her father.

Mr Srinivasan, who had a tough time lining up numerous press interviews for her daughter, said he was secretly hoping for a phenomenal performance from her. “She did consistently well in her school exams. So, I was hoping that she will do great. She has a beautiful gift of expression,” he said, adding, “We gave her the freedom to plan out her timetable for revision.”                                                                                                            

With 99.4 per cent marks, Chandigarh’s science student Bhoomi Sawant scored the second highest marks. Mannat Luthra and Aditya Jain stood third with 99.2 per cent in the commerce stream.

Last year, Delhi student Sukriti Gupta topped the Class 12 CBSE exams with 99.4 per cent. This year, the national capital improved on its last year’s performance. The pass percentage of Delhi students at 88.37 per cent is only next to Trivandrum (95.62 per cent) and Chennai (92.60 per cent). The all India pass percentage has gone down from 83.05 per cent to 82 per cent this year.

Meanwhile, girls outshone boys yet again in the CBSE Class XII examination results by a margin of over 9 per cent even, while the overall pass percentage dropped by over one per cent. The pass percentage for girls in the results was 87.50, while for boys it was 78 per cent.

However, the overall pass percentage dropped to 82 per cent from 83.05 per cent last year, according to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials. The second position was bagged by Chandigarh’s Bhumi Sawant who scored 99.4 per cent mark.

Mannat Luthra and Aditya Jain, also from Chandigarh, jointly bagged the third rank with 99.2 per cent in commerce section. Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar spoke to the toppers and congratulated them on their performance.

Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 95.62 per cent followed by Chennai (92.60 per cent) and Delhi (88.37 per cent). This year, Delhi’s performance improved by nearly one per cent as the national capital recorded a pass percentage of 87.01 per cent.

Government-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas performed the best with a pass percentage of 95.73 per cent, while the Kendriya Vidyalayas recorded 94.60 per cent success. Private schools’ pass percentage was the lowest at 79.27 per cent.

CBSE schools in foreign countries also recorded a pass percentage of 92.02 per cent. This year, over 10,000 students scored 95 per cent or above, while 63,247 students scored more than 90 per cent.

The CBSE has also opened a helpline number for counselling of its students post results. “65 counsellors will talk to students and parents on the helpline number between 8 am to 10 pm,” a CBSE official said.

Tags: raksha gopal, central board of secondary education, amity international school, miranda house
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US: Burglar breaks into restaurant, then cooks himself sandwiches, fries

2

India's 1st under-river metro tunnel to be completed next week

3

Pigeon being used for drug trafficking caught in Kuwait

4

Crowdfunding page raises thousands to buy drinks for Manchester heroes

5

'Jumping jacks are a killer': SRK and Gauri celebrate AbRam's 4th birthday

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham