The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:26 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi court grants relief to accused in 1981 AI plane hijacking case

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY KAW
Published : Aug 28, 2018, 1:47 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2018, 6:28 am IST

The accused duo had contended that they had already served life sentence in Pakistan and spent 36 years of their lives in litigation.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey granted the relief to Tajinder Pal Singh and Satnam Singh. (Photo: File)
 Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey granted the relief to Tajinder Pal Singh and Satnam Singh. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Thirty-seven years after an Indian Airlines plane with 111 passengers and six crew members on board was hijacked to Lahore on its way from New Delhi to Srinagar, a Delhi sessions court on Monday acquitted both the accused. Two of the five Sikh hijackers were tried on charges of waging war against the state in connection with the highjacking case.

As additional sessions Judge Ajay Pandey pronounced the word “acquitted”, accused Satnam Singh and Tejinder Pal Singh, their family members, friends and supporters present in the packed courtroom welcomed the judgement, saying, “Jo bole so nihal, Sat Sri Akal.” The duo had already served life imprisonment in Pakistan in connection with the crime. Satnam, who was 30 at the time of the offence, has turned 67 while Tejinder is a year younger.

The duo were granted bail in July last year after fighting a protracted legal battle. After the verdict by the sessions court on Monday, Satnam thanked the judiciary, saying  “The Sikh victims of 1984 riots are yet to get justice, but in our case we have got justice from courts. Granted bail on July 20, 2017, the two accused had been asked to remain present in the Patiala House court at the time of the verdict.

After serving their sentence in Pakistan, Tejinder and Satnam had moved to Canada and the US respectively, and were deported to India in 1998 and 1999 in connection with the September 29, 1981 incident. The other three alleged hijackers — Gajinder Singh, Jasbir Singh and Karan Singh — are not in India.

Belonging to Dal Khalsa, the hijackers had demanded the release of Sikh preacher and head of Damdami Taksal Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale, who was arrested on September 20, 1981 in a murder case. Later, he was killed during Operation Bluestar in 1984.

Lawyers Maninder Singh and Kanwarpal Singh of Dal Khalsa also thanked the judiciary.

The accused duo had contended that they had already served life sentence in Pakistan and spent 36 years of their lives in litigation.

Terming it a “classic example of double jeopardy”, they contended that since they had already served life term for the crime in Pakistan, they could not be tried again in India.

“This would violate their fundamental right under Article 20(2) of the Constitution and Section 300 of the Criminal Procedure Code, “ the two had submitted.  But the prosecution had contended that the principle of double jeopardy did not apply as the offences for which they were tried and convicted in Pakistan were different from the ones mentioned in the chargesheet filed in a Delhi sessions court.

But the accused contended that  hijacking was one piece of act and a fresh case under a different provision of law amounted to violation of the principle of double jeopardy under Article 20(2) of the Constitution.

The Delhi Police had filed a supplementary chargesheet in a Delhi court on September 29, 2011 under charges of sedition and waging war against the State. In May 2017, the Delhi High Court had refused to quash the supplementary chargesheet against the accused and asked them to face trial. But the trial court had dropped sedition charges against the accused in May 2018 and they were tried only for waging war against the Indian state.

Tags: air india, highjacking case, delhi court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

2

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

3

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

4

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

5

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed a joyous Eid together with their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Eid: SRK-AbRam greet fans; Aamir has reunion with Dangal girls, others celebrate

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham