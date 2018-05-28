Man throws 6-yr-old son in Agra canal as he was crying, demanding momos

During investigation, it was found that one Sanjay Alwi, who was under the influence of alcohol, had come to Khadar Puliya with his son.

Local divers were arranged by police, fire brigade, rescue team, disaster team were called and operation to rescue the boy, but could not succeed since it was late night, police said.(Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: A 31-year-old man allegedly threw his son in the Agra Canal in an inebriated condition as he was crying and demanding for momos, police said on Sunday.

Police were informed about the incident on Sunday.

During investigation, it was found that one Sanjay Alwi, who was under the influence of alcohol, had come to Khadar Puliya with his six-year-old son. His son was crying for momos, they added.

Suddenly, he threw his son into the canal from the Khadar Puliya.Passersby saw him throwing the child and informed the police, police said.

Local divers were arranged by police, fire brigade, rescue team, disaster team were called and operation to rescue the boy, but could not succeed since it was late night, they said.

Rescue operations were underway since morning.

But in the afternoon, the body of the child was recovered from the canal. The accused, an e-rickshaw driver, was arrested, police said.