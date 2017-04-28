After UP, Delhi to scrap holidays on birth, death anniversaries of great icons

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government earlier on April 14 decided to ban 15 holidays in educational institutions.

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the government following the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh has decided to cancel holidays on birth and death anniversaries of great icons.

"Uttar Pradesh Government's decision was good we support it. I have given instructions to the Chief Secretary about this," Sisodia tweeted.

He added that the Uttar Pradesh Government has taken a good initiative in this matter.

"We must always be prepared to learn from other states," he said.

Sisodia asserted that the supportive gesture towards the initiative of Mohalla Clinic and red beacon issue at the national level has encouraged the Delhi Government.

Instead of giving students a holiday on birth anniversaries of legends, Uttar Pradesh schools will now have discussion on the life, work and ideology of that specific person on the legend's birth date.

According to reports, the schools remain closed for 120 days in the name of jayantis and national holidays.

Stressing on the commitment of the government to extend all possible help to the poor and marginalised people, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said will work for all sections of society without discrimination.

For the first time ever, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has ordered all primary government schools to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar this week, in an attempt to build its image as that of a pro-dalit political force.

All school children from Classes one to eight will celebrate the occasion with a discussion on his life, struggles an ideology.

The celebrations began on April 13 since the following day has been declared a holiday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government made an announcement to end caste-based reservations in private medical and dental colleges across state.

An order has been passed to do away with the quota for candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories.