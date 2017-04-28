The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 28, 2017 | Last Update : 08:44 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

After UP, Delhi to scrap holidays on birth, death anniversaries of great icons

ANI
Published : Apr 28, 2017, 7:14 pm IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2017, 7:10 pm IST

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government earlier on April 14 decided to ban 15 holidays in educational institutions.

Sisodia added that the Uttar Pradesh Government has taken a good initiative in this matter. (Photo: File)
 Sisodia added that the Uttar Pradesh Government has taken a good initiative in this matter. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the government following the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh has decided to cancel holidays on birth and death anniversaries of great icons.

"Uttar Pradesh Government's decision was good we support it. I have given instructions to the Chief Secretary about this," Sisodia tweeted.

He added that the Uttar Pradesh Government has taken a good initiative in this matter.

"We must always be prepared to learn from other states," he said.

Sisodia asserted that the supportive gesture towards the initiative of Mohalla Clinic and red beacon issue at the national level has encouraged the Delhi Government.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government earlier on April 14 made an announcement saying schools across state to remain open on birth anniversaries of great icons.

Instead of giving students a holiday on birth anniversaries of legends, Uttar Pradesh schools will now have discussion on the life, work and ideology of that specific person on the legend's birth date.

According to reports, the schools remain closed for 120 days in the name of jayantis and national holidays.

Stressing on the commitment of the government to extend all possible help to the poor and marginalised people, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said will work for all sections of society without discrimination.

For the first time ever, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has ordered all primary government schools to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar this week, in an attempt to build its image as that of a pro-dalit political force.

All school children from Classes one to eight will celebrate the occasion with a discussion on his life, struggles an ideology.

The celebrations began on April 13 since the following day has been declared a holiday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government made an announcement to end caste-based reservations in private medical and dental colleges across state.

An order has been passed to do away with the quota for candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories. 

Tags: manish sisodia, holidays, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US: New TV show mocking Donald Trump enters crowded satire market

2

Google's Pixel and Pixel XL will be supported till 2019

3

Red tint on Samsung Galaxy S8’s is natural to AMOLED displays, gets software fix

4

BMC to introduce internet-based virtual classrooms in schools

5

Samsung fans rejoice, Galaxy Note 8 confirmed

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham