Ramjas violence: 2 ABVP students arrested for strangulating AISA activists

PTI
Published : Feb 28, 2017, 9:20 pm IST
The AISA students claimed that they were attacked by 7-8 people and strangulated with belts.

Representational image (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Two alleged ABVP activists were arrested for attacking two AISA supporters on the North Campus of Delhi University on Tuesday.

The AISA activists, Raj Singh and Utkarsh Bhardwaj, alleged that they were strangulated by Prashant Mishra and his friends, who followed them while they were returning from Arts Faculty around 5:20 pm, police said.

Utkarsh and Raj claimed that they were attacked by seven-eight people near Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College and were strangulated with belts.

Police managed to nab two persons -- Prashant and Vinayak Sharma -- from the spot.

They have been booked under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and arrested, said a senior police officer.

Police are trying to identify the other students who were involved in the alleged attack on the AISA activists.

