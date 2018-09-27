The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 27, 2018 | Last Update : 08:19 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Four kids among 7 killed Northwest Delhi in building collapse

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published : Sep 27, 2018, 1:36 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2018, 7:02 am IST

A couple named Narottam and Nisha occupied the fourth floor. Nisha is critical, the police said.

NDRF personnel carry out rescue operations after a four-storey building collapsed at Ashok Vihar in Northwest Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar, PTI)
 NDRF personnel carry out rescue operations after a four-storey building collapsed at Ashok Vihar in Northwest Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar, PTI)

New Delhi: A 20-year-old four-storey building in a poor condition collapsed in North-west Delhi’s Sawan Park area on Wednesday. Four children, two women and a man succumbed after being trapped in the debris. The building collapsed three weeks after it was inspected by the MCD.

The injured people were rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. It was alleged that three weeks ago, the structure was inspected by a municipal team following complaints.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call was received at 9.05 am.

33

“The building was in 25 sq yard and was owned by Dharmender and his partner Sachin and Rosha-nlaal, father of Sachin. Twenty-five people used to live in the building and during the incident, 12 were injured, of which six were declared dead,” DCP (Northwest) Aslam Khan said.

A case under sections 304 of the IPC, which amounts to culpable homicide not mounting to murder, punishable with a maximum term of 10 years and section 34 of the IPC has been filed against the trio, who had rented out the building, he added.

The ground floor of the building housed a shop, which was closed at the time of the incident. The second and third floors were occupied by tenants, while the the first floor was vacant. There were 12 people inside the building when the incident took place.

Umesh, who lost two children — Ashi (3) and Saurya (2), resided on the second floor of the building. Their mother, Seema, also succumbed to injuries during treatment later in the evening.

Umesh’s brother too died in the incident. Two families were living on the third floor. One of the deceased woman, 40-year-old Munni, was living in one of the apartment on the third floor. The other family living on the third floor lost two children — four-year-old Rajnesh and 12-year-old Sumnesh.

A couple named Narottam and Nisha occupied the fourth floor. Nisha is critical, the police said.

“It’s a sad news... The MCD commissioner and mayor are here and I have already asked them to request people to vacate the nearby area for reconstruction. The whole city needs to take a cue from this incident. Buildings like this need to be razed ,” said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

A North MCD official said that building was not declared dangerous by the municipal body and it had not received any application for the purpose in the building department.

Tags: national disaster response force, manoj tiwari, mcd official

MOST POPULAR

1

Love knows no sex: 2 women on The Bachelor Vietnam ditch date — for each other

2

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated war film Taanaji finally goes on floors

3

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern makes history with baby at UN assembly

4

Body shamed by husband, TN woman, mother of 6-yr-old, now bodybuilding champ

5

First poster: Thugs of Hindostan are all fired up but Aamir ‘can’t believe’ something

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham