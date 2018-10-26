The Asian Age | News

Friday, Oct 26, 2018 | Last Update : 10:07 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi: 8-yr-old dies in scuffle between two groups of boys outside Madrasa

PTI
Published : Oct 26, 2018, 9:02 am IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2018, 9:02 am IST

The incident occurred in the morning when the students objected to playing by a few local boys on a vacant land in front of the madrasa.

The boy was a native of Mewat in Haryana and his parents have been informed, police said. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: An eight-year-old student of a madrasa died after he sustained a head injury following a scuffle between two groups of minor boys in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Thursday, police said. 

The incident occurred in the morning when the students objected to playing by a few local boys on a vacant land in front of the madrasa, they said. 

The local boys insisted on playing since they claimed there was no other vacant place nearby. A scuffle broke out in which the student sustained an internal injury on his head, said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). 

He was rushed to a hospital, where he doctors declared him brought dead, he said. 

The boy was a native of Mewat in Haryana and his parents have been informed, Kumar said. The parent of the deceased is a farmer, the DCP said. 

During investigation, locals told police, the victim along with other madrasa students, were playing cricket at the ground when the other group arrived there and got into a scuffle during which one of them pushed the victim following which he fell on the ground, a senior police officer said. 

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. 

Police said no external injury was found on the body. 

Four minor boys, who are suspected to have been involved in the incident, have been apprehended, police said, adding that the accused used to often play on the vacant land in front of Madrasa. 

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway.

Tags: minor killed, head injury, malviya nagar, delhi madrasa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

