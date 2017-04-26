The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017

Delhi

This is EVM wave, not Modi wave: AAP on losing MCD polls

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2017, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2017, 11:58 am IST

The AAP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were huddled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence as the trends showed a poor show by the party. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)
 The AAP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were huddled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence as the trends showed a poor show by the party. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)

New Delhi: Blaming the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the party's dismal performance and the BJP's good show in the MCD polls, the AAP said Wednesday it is an "EVM wave."

Initial trends indicated BJP's sweep in all the three civic body polls.

"This is not a Modi wave, but an EVM wave," Delhi Labour Minister and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said.

The AAP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were huddled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence as the trends showed a poor show by the party.

The prospects of a "massive" defeat loomed large over AAP, close on the heels of the bypolls for Rajouri Garden Assembly seat where BJP-Akali Dal candidate won while party candidate lost his security deposit.

Trends showed that AAP was trailing far behind BJP which has been accused by the Kejriwal led party of "corruption and mismanagement" during its 10 year rule.

Voting for 270 of the total 272 municipal wards was held on April 23. Two wards where candidates died, voting was cancelled. 

Tags: electronic voting machines (evms), modi wave, mcd polls, aap
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

