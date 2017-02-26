The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 26, 2017 | Last Update : 08:33 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Ramjas college clash: DU professor hospitalised after injuries to kidney, spine

PTI
Published : Feb 26, 2017, 7:54 pm IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2017, 7:54 pm IST

Prasanta Chakravarty was injured during the recent clash between ABVP and AISA in Ramjas College.

A clash between AISA and ABVP students occured over cancellation of JNU student Umar Khalid's talk at Ramjas College. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 A clash between AISA and ABVP students occured over cancellation of JNU student Umar Khalid's talk at Ramjas College. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi University teacher Prasanta Chakravarty, who was roughed up during the recent North Campus clashes, has been hospitalised due to severe abdominal pain as a result of internal injuries.

"Passed out with shooting abdominal pain, at Fortis Noida emergency," he posted on Facebook.

He said he has been diagnosed with deep bruises and "concealed spasms" on the right kidney and his spine muscles have also suffered serious injuries.

Chakravarty, an associate professor with DU, said people who assaulted him during the clashes appeared to be "some kind of mercenaries" and not students.

He had alleged the involvement of outsiders in the violence between student groups ABVP and AISA.

Tags: ramjas clash, abvp, aisa, severe injuries
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Experts suggest sex robot resorts may soon be real

2

'Mumbai richest Indian city with total wealth of $ 820 bn'

3

KEYOne, the last smartphone designed by BlackBerry, unveiled

4

'New' Nokia 3310 design leaked ahead of launch

5

Oscars 2017: Legendary singer Mick Jagger is Priyanka's date!

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham