Ramjas college clash: DU professor hospitalised after injuries to kidney, spine

Prasanta Chakravarty was injured during the recent clash between ABVP and AISA in Ramjas College.

A clash between AISA and ABVP students occured over cancellation of JNU student Umar Khalid's talk at Ramjas College. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi University teacher Prasanta Chakravarty, who was roughed up during the recent North Campus clashes, has been hospitalised due to severe abdominal pain as a result of internal injuries.

"Passed out with shooting abdominal pain, at Fortis Noida emergency," he posted on Facebook.

He said he has been diagnosed with deep bruises and "concealed spasms" on the right kidney and his spine muscles have also suffered serious injuries.

Chakravarty, an associate professor with DU, said people who assaulted him during the clashes appeared to be "some kind of mercenaries" and not students.

He had alleged the involvement of outsiders in the violence between student groups ABVP and AISA.