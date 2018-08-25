The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 25, 2018 | Last Update : 03:13 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Protest against rape of minor turns violent in Delhi, 10 cops injured

PTI
Published : Aug 25, 2018, 3:04 pm IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2018, 3:07 pm IST

Police said they have detained over 20 protesters. The injured personnel include two assistant commissioners of police.

A large number of people belonging to a Jhuggi cluster of Rangpuri Pahari area had on Friday night gathered to protest the rape of a 11-year-old girl, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said. (Representational Image)
 A large number of people belonging to a Jhuggi cluster of Rangpuri Pahari area had on Friday night gathered to protest the rape of a 11-year-old girl, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Protest over the alleged rape of a girl in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area turned violent with demonstrators damaging cars and pelting stones at police personnel, forcing them to use “mild force” to disperse the crowd, during which 10 policemen were injured.

Police said they have detained over 20 protesters. The injured personnel include two assistant commissioners of police, they said.

A large number of people belonging to a Jhuggi cluster of Rangpuri Pahari area had on Friday night gathered to protest the rape of a 11-year-old girl, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said.

Read: 11-year-old girl raped in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Police were alerted about a traffic jam near Ryan International School at Vasant Kunj area following which they rushed to the spot, the officer said.

The protesters had blocked both the carriageways of Chhatarpur Mahipalpur road near the Hoti camp Jhuggi. Despite being informed that the accused in the rape case has been arrested, the protesters pelted stones on the police party, he said.

The officer said that even after repeated warning when the crowd did not disperse, police had to use mild force to maintain law and order.

In the process, 10 policemen, including two assistant commissioners of police, two inspectors, an assistant sub inspector, a head constable and four constables sustained injuries, the DCP said.

During the protest, 11 private cars and a police vehicle were damaged, police said, a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

On August 22, the 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped when she had done to relieve herself in a forest area in Rangapuri Pahari area. On Friday, a 34-year-old man, identified as Prakash, was arrested from the area in connection with the incident.

Tags: rape of 11-yr-old girl, protests against rape, crime against minors, delhi crime, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

2

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

3

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

4

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

5

Indonesian man pays $10,000 to ex-wife... in coins

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed a joyous Eid together with their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Eid: SRK-AbRam greet fans; Aamir has reunion with Dangal girls, others celebrate

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

It was a busy day for media persons as almost all actors from films that are up for release were seen at promotional events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol enthralls students, Sonakshi, Stree, YPD 3, Genius teams also step out

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham