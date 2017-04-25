The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Apr 25, 2017

Delhi

Prepare for 'movement' if exit poll results come true: Kejriwal

PTI
Published : Apr 25, 2017, 10:53 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2017, 10:48 am IST

Kejriwal said more than win or loss, he was more bothered about the "unabated tampering of EVMs" across the country and "betrayal".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday warned of launching a "movement" if the MCD exit poll results, which have predicted a BJP sweep, come true.

The AAP was born out of a movement and it will not hesitate to go back to its roots, Kejriwal said, addressing a gathering of poll observers at his residence two days before the counting.

"If such results come then it proves that manipulation has happened, like in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Pune, Mumbai, Bhind and Dholpur. We are the product of a movement. We are not here to enjoy the pleasures of power. We will return to movement," he said.

He cited alleged instances of the AAP getting barely two votes in villages in Punjab, "even in places where people booed the Akalis out".

"There is a colony in Sanjeev Jha's constituency (Burari) where there was 100 per cent voting in the municipal polls. But if they show 50 per cent vote for the BJP then it makes one doubtful," he said.

The meeting was also attended by senior party leaders 0including Ashutosh, Kumar Vishwas and MLAs. It came against the backdrop of a fallout between Kejriwal and Vishwas.

"The survival of the AAP is not just to win a few states, it is important for the country. Minorities are in difficulty and fear, people cannot travel with their livestock. To stop their false nationalism, to keep alive the real questions of this country raised at the Jantar Mantar, the AAP has to survive," Vishwas said.

AAP Delhi Convenor Dilip Pandey said that the MCD poll results could be "rigged" and the ground for it was being prepared by "floating" exit polls predicting a BJP sweep.

"If this (BJP sweep) is what the exit polls are saying, it is clear that the EVMs have been tampered with and these fake exit polls are being put out to prepare a ground for the rigged results," he said.

Seemapuri MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam said according to the feedback of the observers, most AAP supporters had turned out to vote in large numbers despite heat wave conditions yesterday.

"So in this case if there is any manipulation then what we have been saying will be validated," he said.

Two exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the BJP in the MCD polls giving over 200 of the 270 wards, where the election was held, in the saffron party's kitty.

The election was postponed in two wards due to the death of candidates.

