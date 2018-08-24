The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 24, 2018 | Last Update : 02:01 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi: Cop sacked after businessman accuses his role in honey-trap

PTI
Published : Aug 24, 2018, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2018, 12:16 pm IST

The constable and a woman even threatened the businessman to implicate him in a false case of rape if he did not pay Rs 7 lakh.

In his statement to the police, the businessman said he came in contact with the woman through social networking website Facebook, and even met her couple of times in the city. (Representational Image)
 In his statement to the police, the businessman said he came in contact with the woman through social networking website Facebook, and even met her couple of times in the city. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable was dismissed from service in connection with his alleged involvement in a case of honey trapping and cheating, police said on Thursday.

The action was taken on a complaint filed by a businessman on Tuesday alleging that the constable posted in Rohini's Vijay Vihar Police Station, along with a woman, honey trapped him and demanded Rs 7 lakh, they said.

They even threatened the businessman to implicate him in a false case of rape if he did not pay the amount, a police officer said.

In his statement to the police, the businessman said he came in contact with the woman through social networking website Facebook, and even met her couple of times in the city.

When blackmailed, the businessman even paid Rs 3 lakh to them, the officer said. They often threatened him over the phone. Based on his statement, a case was registered and the constable arrested, police said.

On interrogation, the constable disclosed details of other accused involved in the crime, the officer added.

The woman and her associates are on the run, he said, adding a police investigation is being carried out.

Tags: delhi police, delhi police constable, honey trap, facebook
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Indonesian man pays $10,000 to ex-wife... in coins

2

Helen’s Mungda recreated for Ajay, Sonakshi’s Total Dhamaal, Nora idolizes her

3

Android collecting 10 times more data than iOS: Study

4

Anaesthetist in Hong Kong killed his wife, daughter with gas-filled yoga ball

5

The adrenaline is what I live for: Ranveer Singh on Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham