Railways will restore water bodies: Suresh Prabhu

New Delhi: The railways on Thursday unveiled a new water management policy which includes adoption of good green practices and reviving defunct water bodies.

“In railways, there is large area of land in its jurisdiction, by virtue of it, large number of water bodies lies in its jurisdiction. Railways has taken steps to restore water bodies in each zone of Indian Railways and revived them. One such 200 years old water body was restored in South Central Railways. In this water policy, water audits, restoration of water bodies and recycling of water will be ensured,” railway minister Suresh Prabhu said.

He said that the Indian Railways Water Policy was not just a one-day affair. It is our commitment for all time. A target of planting five crores saplings in three years has been taken. Out of this, 1.25 crore saplings are targeted for this year.

He added that the environment directorate has been set up in the Railway Board. A mission of Rs 41,000 crore for saving in energy bill has been set.

Mr Prabhu also said that railways is being reformed and there is a clear road map. “Our efforts are targeted towards ensuring confirmed tickets for all, safety of the passengers, zero accidents, speed enhancement of trains and reach of Railways in far off regions in our country”.