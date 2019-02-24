Kejriwal plans hunger strike from Mar1 for full statehood

Ready to face death in demand of full statehood, says chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that he will sit on an indefinite hunger strike from March 1 demanding full statehood for the national capital.

"I will begin a hunger strike. I am going to fast till we get statehood. I am ready to face death," said the chief minister in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday.

"Andolan (a movement) is the only way out of this crisis. The people of Delhi have to come on the streets to fight for full statehood," he added. He later twitted: "I cannot repay the debt of my Delhi for all that the people here have given me in my life. It will be my proud privilege to lay down my life fighting for the Delhiites. Delhi deserves full statehood and must get it at all costs."

The chief minister's decision came a day after he said that his party will ensure full statehood status for Delhi within two years if AAP wins all seven seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. "If the Aam Aadmi Party wins all seven seats in Delhi, we will ensure full statehood to Delhi within two years," Mr Kejriwal had told a public rally in the national capital.

Mr Kejriwal also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Prime Minister is unable to handle national issues, why is he bothered about the state municipal corporation and Delhi Police. He should worry about national issues. Let us handle Delhi."

He added: "Why is democracy being denied to the people of Delhi? The elected government of Delhi has no powers to work efficiently for the people of Delhi."

He claimed the people of Delhi were facing "injustice and humiliation" since independence because the government elected by them lacked power to work for them.

"The elected government of Delhi cannot give people justice, work for them and take up development works because it lacks power and the central government obstructs its functioning. Is the value of Delhi voters less than other states?" he asked.

The AAP leader's remarks came in the wake of a split-judgment by the Supreme Court on regulations of services in the national capital pertaining to the power tussle between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.