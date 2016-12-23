Friday, Dec 23, 2016 | Last Update : 12:43 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Kejriwal meets Najeeb Jung, says he resigned due to personal reasons

PTI
Published : Dec 23, 2016, 12:10 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2016, 12:11 pm IST

Sources close to Jung said that his resignation has nothing to do with his acrimonious relationship with the AAP govt.

In this file picture Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung is seen with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 In this file picture Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung is seen with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: A day after Najeeb Jung resigned as Delhi's Lt Governor, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met him at Raj Niwas here.

Kejriwal reached the LG's official residence around 8 AM and the breakfast meeting lasted for nearly an hour. Asked why Jung quit, Kejriwal said, "He resigned due to personal reasons."

Yesterday Jung's office, without citing reasons for his sudden exit, said, "he would be returning to academics". Jung's decision had taken political circles by surprise.

Sources close to him had said yesterday that his resignation has nothing to do with his acrimonious relationship with the AAP government over matters of jurisdiction and he was contemplating to quit for last few months.

The Chief Minister was in Ranchi yesterday when the news of Jung's resignation broke. "Sh Jung's resignation is a surprise to me. My best wishes in all his future endeavours," he had tweeted.

Kejriwal is scheduled to address a rally on demonetization at Jaipur at noon.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress for "doing politics" over the resignation of Najeeb Jung.

"I don't know what problems do the AAP and Congress have. When Jung was working, they were demanding resignation. "Now since he has resigned, they are questioning why he has resigned. Should Jung have resigned by taking permission from AAP and Congress?" Rijiju said.

The Minister of State for Home said the AAP and Congress leaders have no locus standi to ask questions. He asked the two parties "to give up doing politics" over Jung's resignation.

Rijiju also refused to speculate on the reasons behind Jung's resignation saying only Jung could tell it.

Raising questions over Jung's sudden resignation, Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken had demanded that the Centre should explain the reasons behind his "unceremonious exit", saying there is more to it than meets the eye.

The AAP had alleged that Jung worked under the "influence" of the Modi dispensation and questioned whether the power tussle between the Centre and Delhi government will continue even after the appointment of a new LG.

"Modi government promotes its people. We hope he gets a better posting after this. I am unhappy that his tenure was disgraceful. Now that he has gone, good luck to him.”

"Najeeb Jung's behaviour was not his. He was under the influence of someone. We hope the next LG gives priority to issues concerning people and does not work under anyone's influence," AAP's Kumar Vishwas had said.

Tags: najeeb jung, arvind kejriwal, najeeb jung resignation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pictures: Saif, Kareena are delighted as they show son to the world

2

US airline deplanes man for telling Ivanka Trump her 'father's ruining the country'

3

Video: Qatar girl buys zoo to release birds

4

Gujarat 'don' Abdul Latif's son wants to take Raees makers to court

5

Shahid Afridi expresses sadness about detention of his fan in India

more

Editors' Picks

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

United Nations Security Council. (Photo: AP/File)

Need to act against LeT, JeM, their supporters: India tells UN

Priyanka will be seen in 'Baywatch' next year.

Priyanka Chopra named Assam tourism brand ambassador for two years

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

The photographer breaks gender stereotypes by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Women in traditional 'male jobs' for powerful photo-series

Be it the tragic tale of Harambe whose death was in the spotlight across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom

The

Vivid scenes welcome Christmas frenzy in Philippines

The resourceful university student was able to successfully convert $12,415 from his bar mitzvah money into $4.4 million solely by trading while travelling to over a 100 countries. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Web entrepreneur earns millions while travelling

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham