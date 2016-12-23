Friday, Dec 23, 2016 | Last Update : 12:40 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Days before resigning, Najeeb Jung sought leave

PTI
Published : Dec 23, 2016, 9:27 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2016, 9:28 am IST

Najeeb Jung resigned on Thursday, three days before he was scheduled to go on the seven-day trip.

Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung who resigned in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung who resigned in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: An undated letter of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung surfaced on Thursday in which he has written to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi apprising him he would be on a private visit to Goa from December 25 to January 1.

However, in a surprise move, Jung resigned on Thursday, three days before he was scheduled to go on the seven-day trip.

"I will be undertaking a private visit to Goa from December 25, 2016 to January 1, 2017. I will leave Delhi in the afternoon of Sunday, 25 December 2016, and will be back on evening of Sunday, 01 January 2017," Mr Jung has said in the undated letter.

In the letter to Union Home Secretary, Mr Jung says that in his absence, Delhi Chief Secretary would keep in touch with him about important developments.

"Chief Secretary will keep in touch with me about important developments, and where necessary, seek your advice," he has said.

Earlier in the day, Lt Governor Najeeb Jung resigned amid a protracted confrontation with the AAP government.

Without citing reasons, Jung's office said he has submitted his resignation to the Centre. Jung, 65, a former IAS officer, had assumed charge of Lt Governor of Delhi on July 9, 2013.

"Lt Governor Najeeb Jung has submitted his resignation to the Government of India. He thanks the Prime Minister for all the help and cooperation he received during his tenure," the LG's office said in a statement.

