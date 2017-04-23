The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 23, 2017 | Last Update : 11:50 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Vote in large numbers to make Delhi `Dengue, Chikungunya free`: Kejriwal

ANI
Published : Apr 23, 2017, 10:29 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2017, 10:29 am IST

Taking potshots at Kejriwal for his 'dengue-chikunguniya' remark, the BJP on Saturday said the former's statement reflects his frustration.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing press conference after released party manifesto for MCD elections in New Delhi. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing press conference after released party manifesto for MCD elections in New Delhi. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: In a yet another veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed the people to come out in large numbers and vote for a "Dengue and Chikungunya free" Delhi.

After casting his vote at a polling booth in Road Transport Office in Civil Lines for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, Kejriwal said, "I would appeal to the people of Delhi to vote in large numbers in order to make Delhi free from dengue and chikungunya."

On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi convener Dilip Pandey said people of the national capital have an opportunity to vote for "garbage free and Malaria, Chikungunya and Dengue free" Delhi.

Pandey said that the BJP has converted the MCDs into "Most Corrupt Departments" in the world. He also challenged the saffron party to point out a single achievement of the MCDs during last 10 years.

Taking potshots at Kejriwal for his 'dengue-chikunguniya' remark, the BJP on Saturday said the former's statement reflects his frustration, adding that the AAP chief had no right to opine on other political parties.

"Kejriwal's statement reflects his frustration and disappointment. It seems like he has accepted his failure. Public has been giving vote to the BJP for last ten years. Be it MCD by-elections, Goa, Punjab, Varanasi, Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal government has lost all the elections. They do politics of tussle and abuse and I don't think this will bring development. He thinks people of Delhi are fool," BJP leader Vijay Goel told ANI.

Upping the ante on Kejriwal's assertion, BJP leader Shaina NC said the former should first get rid of the dengue and chikunguniya that he has caused in Delhi and then opine on the BJP government.

"If he has no ideology and conviction to live up to his political manifesto, then I think he has no right to comment on other political parties," she told ANI.

Kejriwal yesterday trained guns at the saffron party, while saying that the people should hold themselves responsible for dengue and chikungunya outbreaks if they vote for the BJP in the MCD elections.

"If your children get dengue or chikungunya, then you yourself will be responsible for it, because you voted for a party (BJP) that spreads mosquitoes that breed dengue or chikungunya," Kejriwal had said.

Meanwhile, the polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun.

The polling is being conducted for 272 wards of three MCD civic bodies and over 2,500 candidates are in the fray.

Over 1.3 crore people are eligible to exercise their voting rights and of them more than 1.1 lakh are first-time voters.

The civic polls will witness a triangular contest involving three major parties- the AAP, BJP and the Congress. Interestingly, None of the Above (NOTA) option has been made available for the first time in MCD elections.

The Delhi Election Commission has set up over 13,000 polling booths, out of which over 3,000 have been identified as sensitive while around 1,500 as hypersensitive.

Nearly 57, 000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure free and fair polls in the national capital.

To avoid any untoward incident during the elections, the Delhi Government has ordered dry day to be observed in the national capital on the polling day.

Tags: bharatiya janata party, arvind kejriwal, mcd polls, aam aadmi party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Harsh Goenka hails MS Dhoni after RPS win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

2

Foul-mouthed Ilie Nastase expelled from Fed Cup tie

3

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni stars as RPS beat SRH by 6 wickets

4

Priyanka Chopra is back in the city and fans are going bonkers!

5

Free hacking tools are turning kids into cyber criminals

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham