Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020 | Last Update : 10:04 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

L-G urges Shaheen Bagh protesters to call off stir

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 22, 2020, 7:08 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2020, 7:08 am IST

When a school bus reached the site, one could see protesters making way for its safe passage.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal
 Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday met an eight-member delegation of protesters from Shaheen Bagh and appealed to them to call off their agitation as it has been causing inconvenience to schoolchildren, patients and general public.

The delegation submitted a memorandum of their demands, including withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, to the L-G, which, he assured, would be conveyed to the appropriate authorities.

Since December 15, when the Delhi Police entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia university and beat up students who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, the local residents of Shaheen Bagh and other areas have been staging a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The sit-in protest, where women have taken the lead and have been sitting day and night, entered its 37th day on Tuesday.

“Met the delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to school children, patients, daily commuters, local residents, etc. due to blockade of road,” Mr Baijal tweeted.

Contrary to claims made by a section of BJP leaders that the protesters had not been allowing school buses and other emergency vehicles to pass through the area, a visit to Shaheen Bagh revealed that no such restrictions had been imposed by the protesters. The protesters have been allowing both school buses and emergency vehicles like ambulances to pass through the area.

When a school bus reached the site, one could see protesters making way for its safe passage.

Tags: anil baijal, shaheen bagh

Latest From Metros

Raj Thackeray at a calligraphy exhibition. (Photo: Asian Age)

Raj Thackeray to hold mega rally on Thursday

Amarjeet Singh Manhas

Amarjeet Singh Manhas favourite to be new city Congress chief

Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital.

Infant with heart problem operated at Wadia Hospital

A view of city skyline engulfed in smog.

‘Mumbai’s air 8 times more polluted than WHO limit’

MOST POPULAR

1

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

2

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

3

Warning! These 30 top Android camera apps may be secretly spying on you

4

Apple iPhone shock price upgrade revealed

5

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham