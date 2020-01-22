L-G urges Shaheen Bagh protesters to call off stir

When a school bus reached the site, one could see protesters making way for its safe passage.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday met an eight-member delegation of protesters from Shaheen Bagh and appealed to them to call off their agitation as it has been causing inconvenience to schoolchildren, patients and general public.

The delegation submitted a memorandum of their demands, including withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, to the L-G, which, he assured, would be conveyed to the appropriate authorities.

Since December 15, when the Delhi Police entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia university and beat up students who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, the local residents of Shaheen Bagh and other areas have been staging a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The sit-in protest, where women have taken the lead and have been sitting day and night, entered its 37th day on Tuesday.

“Met the delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to school children, patients, daily commuters, local residents, etc. due to blockade of road,” Mr Baijal tweeted.

Contrary to claims made by a section of BJP leaders that the protesters had not been allowing school buses and other emergency vehicles to pass through the area, a visit to Shaheen Bagh revealed that no such restrictions had been imposed by the protesters. The protesters have been allowing both school buses and emergency vehicles like ambulances to pass through the area.

When a school bus reached the site, one could see protesters making way for its safe passage.