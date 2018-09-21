The Asian Age | News

Senior Delhi cop charged with raping woman, molesting her minor daughter

Published : Sep 21, 2018, 10:20 am IST
The officer claimed he had lent money to the woman and when he asked her to repay the amount, she levelled allegations of rape against him.

The woman also accused the officer of kidnapping her son. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: An assistant commissioner of police has been booked for allegedly raping a woman and molesting her minor daughter, police said Thursday.

The woman had filed a complaint against the officer, Ramesh Dahiya, in July and alleged that she came in contact with him after the death of her husband, who was a criminal, they said.

The woman again filed a complaint on September 18 accusing the officer of raping her, molesting her minor daughter and kidnapping her son, the police said.

An FIR was registered on Wednesday and the case transferred to the Crime Branch since it was a sensitive matter and required thorough investigation, they said.

"We received a complaint on Tuesday and a case was registered under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code the next day. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad.

The officer was posted as the station house officer at Sadar Bazar Police Station in Delhi. He was recently promoted to the rank of the ACP, they added.

