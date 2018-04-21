We burnt Rohingya homes: BJP youth leader

Party spokesperson Harish Khurana refutes claims, says accused member of INSO.

New Delhi: A criminal complaint has been filed against a BJP youth wing leader identified as Manish Chandela for allegedly admitting on social media to burning down a Rohingya refugee camp in Delhi last Sunday.

The public interest lawyer and activist, Prashant Bhushan, has filed the complaint.

“No action by Delhi police to register a case and arrest him and no action by BJP to remove him from party. State of rule of law under BJP,” Mr Bhushan tweeted as he posted a copy of the criminal complaint filed against Chandela on his Twitter account.

Chandela, a youth wing leader, deleted his Twitter account following intense backlash and call for action from various Indian groups, including the All-India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM). Mr Bhushan, in his complaint, attached screenshots of Chandela’s tweets.

On April 15, Chandela tweeted from his account, “Yes, we did it and we do again #ROHINGYA QUIT INDIA.”

In a tweet about the fire in Rohingya camp, he replied, “Well done by our heroes,” and when asked about it, he tweeted: “Yes, we burnt the houses of Rohingya terrorists.”

A fire had broken out at the refugee camp near Kalindi Kunj in South Delhi on the intervening night of April 14 and 15 that quickly engulfed the whole camp. In the fire, more than 200 dwellers in the camp lost all their belongings, including identity cards and special visas issued by the United Nations.

According to the police, all the homes in the camp were made of asbestos sheets; all of them were gutted. It added that the fire began at the back of the camp where the toilets are located.

Meanwhile, the BJP spokesperson, Harish Khurana, refuted the claims made by Mr Bhushan and took to microblogging site Twitter where he tweeted and attached a screenshot, “Mr Bhushan first of all he is not the member of @BJYM. U can see the proof. He is member of INSO. Since last few days such conspiracy happening to defame @BJP4India & it seems u r also part of it.”