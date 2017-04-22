The Asian Age | News

Modi bans mobiles from meetings, says use social media for people's welfare

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 21, 2017, 10:03 pm IST
Modi exhorted the officials to assume ownership and reach out to the people, asserting the need for qualitative change.

Modi stressed upon the need to be outcome-centric in the wake of changing trends and times. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked bureaucrats to avoid using social media for self promotions, stating that mobile phones were banned from his meetings because he often found officials checking social media sites in the midst of discussions.

“I see these days that district-level officers are so busy, busy, that most of their time goes into it (social media). I have stopped the entry (of mobile phones) in my meetings as they (officers) would take them out and start (checking out social media sites),” he said at a meeting of bureaucrats to commemorate Civil Services Day.

PM Modi according to media reports, added that the social media should be used for the welfare of the people and not for self-praise

Prime Minister also urged officials to be “enablers” and not just “regulators”, in an address to the country’s top bureaucrats in Delhi. 

Speaking at the function, Modi said, “With changing times, a need may arise that we may have to change our working style. From regulator, we need to be an enabling entity”.

Modi exhorted the officials to assume ownership and reach out to the people, asserting the need for qualitative change. “E-governance, M-governance, social media- these are good means to reach out to the people and for their benefits”.

“A spirit of ownership is essential. Let us believe that through this set up we can bring a positive change in people's lives,” he further added. 

He also stressed upon the need to be outcome-centric in the wake of changing trends and times, focusing on the role of officers in bringing reform.

“The push for reform comes from political leadership but the perform angle is determined by officers and Jan Bhagidari transforms,” Modi said.  

