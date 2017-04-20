The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 | Last Update : 09:37 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi: 1 killed, 3 injured as car driven by Class 12 student runs over them

PTI
Published : Apr 20, 2017, 9:27 am IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2017, 9:22 am IST

While 2 of the occupants managed to flee, the driver was apprehended by police.

The accident happened at 5.45 am. The car had three occupants- all Class 12 students - of a top Delhi school, said a senior police officer. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The accident happened at 5.45 am. The car had three occupants- all Class 12 students - of a top Delhi school, said a senior police officer. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: One person was killed while three others were injured when they were hit by a car allegedly being driven by a Class 12 student in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area this morning.

The accident happened at 5.45 am. The car had three occupants- all Class 12 students - of a top Delhi school, said a senior police officer.

While two of the occupants managed to flee, the driver was apprehended by police.
The injured and the deceased persons are yet to be identified. The driver has been sent for medical examination to determine whether he was drunk at the time of the accident.

Tags: class 12 student, delhi car accident, kashmere gate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Record-breaking astronaut to get a call from Trump, Ivanka

2

Video: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra 'Robinhood' Gaikwad to the rescue of customers

3

Hillary Clinton apologised to Obama on election night, says book

4

Xiaomi unveils the Mi 6 in China

5

US Navy to redesign its submarines to accommodate women

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham